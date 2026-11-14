Beaverton’s retail scene is busy right now—big national brands and local spots are all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Hillsboro, OR (Neighborhood Market #2590)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33/hour + performance incentives and possible shift/facility premiums

This backroom role focuses on unloading trucks, stocking freight, and sometimes using heavy equipment like forklifts (lifting 50+ lbs). Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and company-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Palm Beach Tan Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Part-time (plus some full-time options)

Pay: Base pay + commission, average $18–$25/hour (top performers can earn more)

Sales-focused role in a beauty/wellness setting with commission, bonuses, and big tanning/skin care perks (free Diamond Prism membership, 50% off products). Flexible schedules, closed on major holidays, and growth paths into leadership.

Employer: REI

REI Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $86,335–$107,913/year

Structured leadership program for experienced retail leaders who want to run their own REI store. You’ll rotate through store operations, lead teams, and build community connections, with strong benefits and employee discounts for outdoor gear.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping customers in Home/General Merchandise, stocking, checking dates, and keeping aisles clean and safe. Good fit if you like staying busy, learning products, and giving friendly, helpful service.

Employer: Acosta

Acosta Location: Beaverton, OR 97008

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.80/hour

Visit multiple grocery stores to stock and merchandise a major CPG brand, build displays, and track work on a mobile device. Offers weekday, flexible daytime hours, mileage reimbursement, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: Jacksons Food Stores

Jacksons Food Stores Location: Cedar Mill, OR (12805 NW Cornell Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.25/hour

Lead shifts at a busy convenience store—ring sales, coach team members, keep the store clean, and manage food and beverage programs. Comes with fuel discounts, same-day pay, profit-sharing bonuses, tuition help, and full-time benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$23.50/hour

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, coach team members, and keep shelves and pricing in order. Good step up if you have at least a year of retail/key-holder experience and want leadership duties without full store P&L.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $47,000–$72,000/year

Train to run your own Walgreens—oversee front end and pharmacy operations, lead hiring and coaching, manage inventory and cash, and drive store performance. Designed for future store managers with clear training and promotion paths.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—retail roles in Beaverton tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.