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🔧 Beaverton Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Beaverton has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.
Here are a few worth a quick look:
Laundry Technician (Washer) – Full-Time, 40 hrs
- Employer: SISTERS OF ST MARY OF OREGON MARYVILLE CORPORATION
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), 5 days/week, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM, rotating schedule
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle washing, drying, and folding residents’ clothing and facility linens, and help keep the care facility clean and comfortable. This role is steady day-shift work with benefits like medical, dental, 403(b) with match, PTO, and sick time.
Laundry Technician (Laundry + Housekeeping) – Full-Time, 37.5 hrs
- Employer: SISTERS OF ST MARY OF OREGON MARYVILLE CORPORATION
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week), mix of laundry and housekeeping
- Schedule: 3 days in Laundry (8:00 AM – 4:00 PM), 2 days in Housekeeping (6:00 AM – 2:00 PM), rotating weekends
- Salary: Not listed
If you like variety, this one splits time between laundry and cleaning resident rooms and common areas. Comes with the same benefits package and a mission-driven, faith-based care setting.
Cleanroom Technician, Manufacturing
- Employer: SBM Management Services, LP
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM
- Pay: $17.35 – $18.35/hour
This role focuses on keeping high-tech cleanroom areas spotless and safe, using motorized cleaning equipment and PPE. Good fit if you like routine, team work, and a steady day shift with a clear hourly pay range and access to SBM’s benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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