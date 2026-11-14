Beaverton has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Here are a few worth a quick look:

Employer: SISTERS OF ST MARY OF OREGON MARYVILLE CORPORATION

SISTERS OF ST MARY OF OREGON MARYVILLE CORPORATION Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week) , 5 days/week, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM , rotating schedule

, 5 days/week, , rotating schedule Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle washing, drying, and folding residents’ clothing and facility linens, and help keep the care facility clean and comfortable. This role is steady day-shift work with benefits like medical, dental, 403(b) with match, PTO, and sick time.

Employer: SISTERS OF ST MARY OF OREGON MARYVILLE CORPORATION

SISTERS OF ST MARY OF OREGON MARYVILLE CORPORATION Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week) , mix of laundry and housekeeping

, mix of laundry and housekeeping Schedule: 3 days in Laundry ( 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM ), 2 days in Housekeeping ( 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM ), rotating weekends

3 days in Laundry ( ), 2 days in Housekeeping ( ), rotating weekends Salary: Not listed

If you like variety, this one splits time between laundry and cleaning resident rooms and common areas. Comes with the same benefits package and a mission-driven, faith-based care setting.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Pay: $17.35 – $18.35/hour

This role focuses on keeping high-tech cleanroom areas spotless and safe, using motorized cleaning equipment and PPE. Good fit if you like routine, team work, and a steady day shift with a clear hourly pay range and access to SBM’s benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.