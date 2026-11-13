Beaverton is busy right now with leadership roles, from fitness to real estate to global brand strategy. If you’re ready to step up and lead a team, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness Location: 1265 NW Waterhouse Ave, Beaverton, OR 97006

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the fitness side of a busy club: lead coaches, manage schedules, and drive personal training revenue while still training clients yourself. Good fit if you have a national PT certification, love coaching a team, and want solid benefits like PTO, medical/dental, 401(k) match, and free gym membership.

Employer: Nike

Nike Location: Beaverton, OR or Remote (Hybrid options)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Join Nike’s contract talent pool to be considered for future Strategic Planner roles supporting senior leadership on big growth projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years in strategy/consulting/finance, strong analytics and storytelling skills, and want to work on high-impact, global initiatives.

Employer: Sequoia

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,000 – $89,000/year + leasing & quarterly bonuses

Lead the operations and team at a multi-million-dollar apartment community. Great if you have management and budgeting experience (real estate, hospitality, or retail) and want strong perks like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, up to 50% rent discount, PTO, and paid volunteer days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers keep your info on file for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.