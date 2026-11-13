Beaverton has some strong openings right now if you like helping kids and families. These roles are steady, full-time, and based right here in our community.

Employer: Oregon Department of Human Services (Child Welfare)

Oregon Department of Human Services (Child Welfare) Location: Beaverton, OR

Salary: $4,954 – $7,592/month

Type: Full-time, permanent (SEIU represented)

Application deadline: 11/23/2026

Work directly with children and families to assess safety, respond to abuse/neglect concerns, and help keep kids safe and stable. This is a field-and-office role with 3 positions available in Beaverton, ideal if you have a human services–related degree and want to make a visible impact in child welfare.

Employer: Oregon Department of Human Services

Location: Beaverton, OR ODHS office

Salary: $4,519 – $5,988/month

Type: Full-time, permanent (SEIU represented)

Application deadline: 11/19/2026

Interview community members and determine eligibility for programs like SNAP, TANF, Medicaid, ERDC, and Long Term Care. Great fit if you’re organized, like policy details, and want a steady Monday–Friday, 8–5 in-office schedule while helping neighbors access basic needs.

Note: This same role is also posted on the State of Oregon Workday site here: State of Oregon – Eligibility Worker (Public Benefits Specialist) (same job, different link).

Employer: Community Action Organization

Location: Beaverton, OR (Washington County focus)

Salary: $22.86 – $25.15/hour

Type: Full-time

Be the first point of contact for families with young children (prenatal–age 6), doing assessments and connecting them to programs like Help Me Grow, Healthy Families, CARE, and child care resources. Perfect if you’re bilingual in English and Spanish, know local resources, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, 403(b) match, paid vacation/sick time, and 13 holidays).

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—check the deadline, polish your resume and cover letter, and hit apply while the postings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.