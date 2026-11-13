Beaverton’s creative scene is busy right now—especially around footwear, tech, and digital content. If you’re in design or media, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Aquent (for a global athletic footwear leader )

Aquent (for a ) Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Contract

Category: Footwear / Materials / Product Design

Lead material innovation for high‑profile athletic and lifestyle footwear. You’ll guide material concepts from idea to market, work with cross‑functional design teams, and use your deep footwear and textile experience to shape products seen around the world. 8+ years in material/footwear design and a strong portfolio are musts.

Employer: Nereus (VTM Group)

Location: Onsite in Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Hours: Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Category: Social Media / Content / Digital Marketing

Plan and run social media for big‑name tech clients across LinkedIn, X, YouTube and more. You’ll build content calendars, write posts, create simple graphics in Canva, track performance, and help with paid LinkedIn campaigns. Great fit if you have 2+ years managing social for multiple brands and enjoy turning complex tech topics into clear, engaging content.

Employer: Nike – Jordan Brand

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Category: Graphic / Product / Apparel Design

Own the graphic direction for Jordan Basketball across footwear, apparel, and accessories. You’ll create original graphics and visual systems, lead cross‑category projects, and turn cultural insight into product‑ready designs. Requires 5+ years pro experience, advanced Adobe skills, and a strong portfolio in apparel/footwear or related consumer products.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Beaverton’s creative market tends to reward people who show up early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.