Beaverton’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on support to senior data and eCommerce strategy. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Service Global, Inc.

Service Global, Inc. Location: Beaverton, OR (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle onsite and desk-side support, fixing PC and laptop issues, supporting meeting rooms, printers, and mobile devices. Good fit if you know Windows 7/10, Office, hardware troubleshooting, and call-logging systems, and like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: IDR, Inc. (supporting a top client)

(supporting a top client) Location: Listed for Beaverton, OR but remote

Listed for but Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation)

Lead high-impact analytics for a B2B SaaS-style environment, from experimentation and behavioral analytics to building models and curated datasets. You’ll use SQL, Python, and cloud data platforms (Snowflake/BigQuery, etc.) and work closely with Product, Marketing, and CX, with full benefits and long-term staffing support through IDR.

Employer: Vernier Science Education

Location: Beaverton, OR (hybrid, 3 days/week onsite )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own and improve Vernier’s eCommerce platform for educators, guiding platform choices, analytics, and integrations with CRM/ERP. Great if you have 5+ years in digital commerce, know SEO, GA4/analytics, B2B + B2C eCommerce, and want strong benefits, profit sharing, 401(k) contributions, commuter perks, PTO, and sabbaticals in a mission-driven science education company.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good tech roles in Beaverton tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.