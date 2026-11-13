📢 Elmonica Elementary principal honored as November BSD Achiever

Beaverton School District is recognizing Kalay McNamee, principal at Elmonica Elementary School, as a BSD Achiever for November.

BSD Achievers is a monthly program that celebrates the hard work and dedication of BSD staff members. Each month, three honorees are chosen from nominations sent in by students, parents/guardians, staff and Beaverton community members.

Kalay’s nomination highlights her:

Strong, thoughtful leadership and respect for staff

Willingness to listen, collaborate and support teacher ideas

Careful, intentional work with families, including handling tough conversations

Personal connections with students in a school of nearly 500 students

Everyday efforts to build community through small, genuine gestures

The district calls this recognition well deserved for Kalay and her work at Elmonica.