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Beaverton
📢 Elmonica principal named November BSD Achiever
9 days ago
📢 Elmonica Elementary principal honored as November BSD Achiever
Beaverton School District is recognizing Kalay McNamee, principal at Elmonica Elementary School, as a BSD Achiever for November.
BSD Achievers is a monthly program that celebrates the hard work and dedication of BSD staff members. Each month, three honorees are chosen from nominations sent in by students, parents/guardians, staff and Beaverton community members.
Kalay’s nomination highlights her:
- Strong, thoughtful leadership and respect for staff
- Willingness to listen, collaborate and support teacher ideas
- Careful, intentional work with families, including handling tough conversations
- Personal connections with students in a school of nearly 500 students
- Everyday efforts to build community through small, genuine gestures
The district calls this recognition well deserved for Kalay and her work at Elmonica.
More Info: Our Latest - Beaverton School District
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