Beaverton’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from global brands to local firms. If you’re numbers-minded and like clear career paths, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nike

Nike Location: Beaverton, OR (corporate campus)

(corporate campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend finance operations and tech at a global brand. You’ll connect finance teams with tools like SAP and automation platforms, help solve system issues, and support new tech rollouts across Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash.

Employer: H&R Block / Block Advisors

Location: Beaverton, OR (in-person office role)

(in-person office role) Type: Full-time, year-round

Salary: Competitive hourly + incentive plan (exact amount not listed)

Year-round tax advisory work with complex individual and business returns. Good fit if you have 5+ years in tax or accounting and want steady clients, strong training, and support from a national brand.

Employer: Backstop Tax LLC

Location: Beaverton, OR (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local public accounting firm role for someone with 2–3 years tax experience who’s eligible for the CPA exam. You’ll prepare a wide range of returns (1040, 1065, 1120-S, 1120, 1041), work directly with CPAs, and grow your technical tax skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.