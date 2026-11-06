🏥 Beaverton Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles

Beaverton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to vet ERs. Here are several local roles where you can help people (and pets) and build a solid career.

Employer: Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a community health clinic while still seeing your own primary care/OB patients. You’ll supervise providers, drive quality improvement, and serve diverse patients with a focus on migrant and seasonal farmworkers.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19–$20/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism in a center setting, following BCBA treatment plans to build communication and daily living skills. Training is provided, so this can be a great entry point into ABA if you’re patient, active, and love working with kids.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19–$20/hour

Similar hands-on ABA work with kids, but not limited to center-based care. You’ll be on your feet a lot, helping children practice skills and manage behaviors while you gain experience in the behavioral health field.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19–$20/hour

If you’re pursuing or already have RBT-level skills, this center-based role lets you use structured ABA programs with strong BCBA support. Expect active days, close teamwork, and lots of direct time with kids and families.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19–$24/hour

Step into an RBT-track role with higher earning potential and a clear ABA career path. You’ll work 1:1 with children with autism and are expected to obtain your RBT certification after onboarding.

Employer: Lakefield Veterinary Group

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$32/hour (based on experience)

Join a 2-DVM, AAHA-accredited small animal hospital where CVTs work to the top of their license. Flexible 4- or 5-day schedules, strong tech-to-doctor ratios, and solid benefits make this a good fit if you want to grow your anesthesia and clinical skills.

Employer: Northwest Compounders

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$19/hour

Front-desk pharmacy tech role at a compounding pharmacy, mixing customer service with healthcare. You’ll greet patients, manage calls, and support office tasks; an active Oregon Pharmacy Technician license is required.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

Location: Beaverton, OR

Type: Per diem / variable schedule

Pay: $20–$49/hour (based on level and experience)

Work in a 24/7 emergency animal hospital, helping with triage, treatments, and critical care alongside vets and credentialed techs. This is a fast-paced role with strong training, CE support, and growth for anyone serious about emergency vet medicine.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.