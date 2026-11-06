🛒 Beaverton Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Beaverton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet. Here are a few strong picks hiring in customer service & retail.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods) Location: 11959 SW Canyon Rd, Beaverton, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.80–$18.30/hour

Lead the front of the store, coach cashiers, and keep lines moving while making sure customers leave happy. Good fit if you’ve got retail or supervisory experience and want strong benefits plus a clear path to grow.

Employer: Swire Coca-Cola, USA

Location: Beaverton, OR (local store routes)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.17–$25.75/hour

Stock and rotate Coca-Cola products in local stores, build displays, and keep shelves looking sharp. Union role with mileage reimbursement, overtime potential, and a solid benefits package if you like early mornings and staying active.

Employer: Petco

Location: Beaverton, OR (Pet Care Center)

Type: Full-time

Help open and close the store, lead the team on the floor, and make sure pets and their people have a great visit. Ideal if you’ve got retail experience, enjoy some leadership responsibility, and love being around animals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail jobs in Beaverton tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.