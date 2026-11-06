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📣 Beaverton Sales & Marketing: Multiple Nike + Insurance Roles
Beaverton is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from global sportswear to people-first insurance firms. If you like building relationships and telling a good brand story, this week’s list is for you.
Specialist II, Account Marketing Sportswear Specialty NA
- Employer: Nike
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support seasonal marketing plans for Nike Sportswear specialty partners and help bring campaigns to life across retail, digital, social, and events. Great fit if you have 1–3 years in marketing or retail, love streetwear culture, and are super organized with timelines and cross-team projects.
Expert, Account Marketing Sportswear Specialty, NA
- Employer: Nike
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead omnichannel marketing strategy for key city specialty retailers like Snipes and Shoe Palace. This is a senior role for someone with 6–8+ years in brand/account/retail marketing, strong stakeholder management, and a passion for sport, style, and culture.
Sales Executive – Personal Insurance
- Employer: Marsh Agency
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay not listed; 40% commission on new sales revenue, plus profit sharing and benefits
Grow a personal insurance book of business by working with high-value referral partners (wealth advisors, banks, law firms, etc.). Ideal if you love consultative sales, want strong training and mentorship, and like the idea of uncapped earnings tied to your results.
Business Insurance Market Specialist
- Employer: Marsh Agency
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; competitive package with benefits
Partner with business insurance teams to market new and renewal commercial accounts, analyze risks, and negotiate with carriers. Great for someone with 2+ years of business/insurance experience, strong detail skills, and an interest in the analytics and strategy side of sales.
Sales Executive – Business Insurance
- Employer: Marsh Agency
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay not listed; 40% commission on new sales revenue, plus profit sharing and benefits
Hunt for middle-market business clients through networking, events, and consultative selling. You’ll work with analysts and client teams to design risk solutions and build a strong recurring book of business—perfect if you’re a relationship-builder who likes being out in the community.
2027 Summer Internship Program: Sales
- Employer: Marsh Agency
- Location: Beaverton, OR (in-person; also Boise, ID & Spokane, WA options)
- Type: Paid internship
- Pay: $18.85/hour
In-person summer internship where you rotate through sales, client service, risk management, and operations. Good for students with a 3.0+ GPA who want real projects, industry training, and a path into a full-time sales or risk role.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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