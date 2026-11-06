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Beaverton

🔧 Beaverton Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

8 days ago
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Beaverton has steady demand for people who can fix, maintain, and keep spaces running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Commercial HVAC Technicians – Data Centers

  • Employer: F6 Data Solutions
  • Location: Beaverton, OR (travel up to 100% across the U.S.)
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $37 – $50 per hour

Work on mission-critical cooling systems in huge data centers across the country. Company covers flights, hotel, car rental, per diem, and offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear growth from apprentice to senior tech.

Facilities Technician JN -102026-182493

  • Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (for a multi-club fitness group)
  • Location: Beaverton, OR (territory across local clubs)
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $19 – $26 per hour

Keep fitness clubs in top shape, from gym equipment and tanning beds to plumbing, electrical, and light repairs. Comes with a company vehicle, tools, iPad, paid drive time, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and free Planet Fitness Black Card membership.

Help Wanted - No Experience Required - Up to $25

  • Employer: Clean Affinity
  • Location: Beaverton, OR (greater Portland metro)
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: Up to $25 per hour + tips, paid weekly

Residential cleaning with no experience required—they train you for a week and provide all supplies. You’ll work mostly solo with eco-friendly products, Monday–Friday, 8–6 only, so your weekends stay free.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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