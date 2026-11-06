🔧 Beaverton Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Beaverton has steady demand for people who can fix, maintain, and keep spaces running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: F6 Data Solutions

F6 Data Solutions Location: Beaverton, OR (travel up to 100% across the U.S.)

(travel up to across the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Pay: $37 – $50 per hour

Work on mission-critical cooling systems in huge data centers across the country. Company covers flights, hotel, car rental, per diem, and offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear growth from apprentice to senior tech.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (for a multi-club fitness group)

(for a multi-club fitness group) Location: Beaverton, OR (territory across local clubs)

(territory across local clubs) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $26 per hour

Keep fitness clubs in top shape, from gym equipment and tanning beds to plumbing, electrical, and light repairs. Comes with a company vehicle, tools, iPad, paid drive time, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and free Planet Fitness Black Card membership.

Employer: Clean Affinity

Location: Beaverton, OR (greater Portland metro)

(greater Portland metro) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $25 per hour + tips, paid weekly

Residential cleaning with no experience required—they train you for a week and provide all supplies. You’ll work mostly solo with eco-friendly products, Monday–Friday, 8–6 only, so your weekends stay free.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.