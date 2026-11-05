💻 Beaverton IT Jobs with Multiple $90K–$150K+ Openings

Beaverton’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know ERP, manufacturing systems, and semiconductor tools. If you’re an experienced IT pro, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Leupold + Stevens, Inc.

Leupold + Stevens, Inc. Location: Beaverton, OR (onsite, office + manufacturing floor exposure)

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 DOE

Type: Full-time

Be the go-to IT business analyst for Oracle E-Business Suite and related tools across manufacturing, planning, quality, and inventory. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years SDLC experience and 5+ years with ERP in discrete manufacturing, and want to lead requirements, process design, and data-driven decisions (SQL, PL/SQL, Power BI) in a long-standing Oregon manufacturer.

Employer: Leupold + Stevens, Inc.

Leupold + Stevens, Inc. Location: Beaverton, OR (near 100% onsite)

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 DOE

Type: Full-time

Own the technical side of Oracle E-Business Suite (12.1.x/12.2.x) for order fulfillment and manufacturing (Order Management, Shipping, BOM, WIP, Routing, Inventory, PIM). You’ll write and tune complex SQL/PL/SQL, build integrations (REST, SOAP, GraphQL, SFTP), and support shop-floor operations end to end—perfect if you have 7+ years Oracle EBS in a manufacturing/order fulfillment environment.

Employer: FormFactor Inc.

Location: Beaverton, OR (day shift)

Salary: $94,100 – $123,480 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead advanced Silicon Photonics (SiPh) and semiconductor test applications as part of FormFactor’s global Center of Excellence. This role fits someone with a BS + 5 years, MS + 3 years, or PhD in a related field who wants to drive product requirements, run complex application experiments, support strategic customers, and mentor engineers in cutting-edge optical and semiconductor test.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles on their careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.