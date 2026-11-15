Fairborn has some very special cats looking for patient, loving families. Each one has their own story and needs, and all of them deserve a safe, caring home.

Status: For adoption by private owner in Fairborn, OH

For adoption by private owner in Breed: Russian Blue

Russian Blue Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $25

About Kayda:

Kayda was born on a back porch and taken in as a kitten. After about five years, she is still feral and very apprehensive around people and does not use a litter box. Her current family has tried many things, but they feel their home is no longer the right environment for her.

She needs a very patient, experienced adopter who understands feral or semi-feral cats and is willing to work slowly with her. A quiet home, time, and gentle care could help her have the calmer life she deserves.

If you have experience with feral cats or barn cats and can offer Kayda a safe space, she may be a good fit for you.

👉 Meet Kayda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shelter: Blue's Mews Siamese Cat Rescue (Fairborn, OH)

(Fairborn, OH) Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

About Tonka:

Tonka is an acrobatic, playful boy with “moves to impress” and a big personality. He gets along with kids and other cats, making him a great choice for a family or a home that already has friendly kitties.

Included with adoption from Blue's Mews Siamese Cat Rescue:

Neuter

FVRCP, FeLeuk, and first rabies vaccinations (birth-to-one-year, as applicable)

Deworming and flea treatment

Wellness check

FIV/FeLV combo testing

Microchip

Their cats are described as highly socialized, and they even offer a getting acquainted period to help everyone settle in.

Contact: Blue's Mews Siamese Cat Rescue

Phone: (use number listed on Tonka’s Adopt-a-Pet page)

👉 Meet Tonka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shelter: Blue's Mews Siamese Cat Rescue (Fairborn, OH)

(Fairborn, OH) Breed: Tabby (mackerel pattern)

Tabby (mackerel pattern) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

About Murphy:

Murphy is a cuddly, social, and playful little mackerel tabby. He loves being with his people, wants to be part of everything you do, and is happiest when he’s close by. He enjoys toys, exploring, and then curling up beside you.

At night, he’s a “professional snuggler” who likes to sleep next to his humans.

Included with adoption from Blue's Mews Siamese Cat Rescue:

Neuter

FVRCP, FeLeuk, and first rabies vaccinations (birth-to-one-year, as applicable)

Deworming and flea treatment

Wellness check

FIV/FeLV combo testing

Microchip

Highly socialized care and a getting acquainted period

Contact: Blue's Mews Siamese Cat Rescue

Phone: (use number listed on Murphy’s Adopt-a-Pet page)

👉 Meet Murphy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shelter: Blue's Mews Siamese Cat Rescue (Fairborn, OH)

(Fairborn, OH) Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

About Tiny:

Tiny is a beautiful young tabby girl who is ready for her forever to begin. Her rescue describes her as a sweet companion who will be very special to the right person or family.

Included with adoption from Blue's Mews Siamese Cat Rescue:

Spay

FVRCP, FeLeuk, and first rabies vaccinations (birth-to-one-year, as applicable)

Deworming and flea treatment

Wellness check

FIV/FeLV combo testing

Microchip

Highly socialized care and a getting acquainted period

Contact: Blue's Mews Siamese Cat Rescue

Phone: (use number listed on Tiny’s Adopt-a-Pet page)

👉 Meet Tiny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Fairborn, OH, please consider opening your home to one of these cats, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.