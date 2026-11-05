💻 Multiple Trinzic IT & Data Roles in Beavercreek Township, OH

Beavercreek Township is heating up for cleared tech talent. If you’re in IT, cyber, or data with a TS/SCI, there are several high-impact roles tied to national security work.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off)

Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off) Location: Beavercreek Township, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the product vision for cloud-native, mission-focused software used in intelligence and defense. You’ll own the backlog, work closely with government stakeholders, and guide Agile teams on modernization, cloud, and AI/ML-enabled applications. TS/SCI and U.S. citizenship are required.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off)

Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off) Location: Beavercreek Township, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and mature Zero Trust security across Air Force and DoD systems. This role is heavy on architecture, governance, and standards, and you’ll brief senior leaders on posture, risks, and progress. Ideal if you have deep cyber architecture experience and a TS/SCI in a government/DoD setting.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off)

Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin-off) Location: Beavercreek Township, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bridge advanced AI/ML and analytics with real-world mission decisions for DoD and the Intelligence Community. You’ll turn complex models into clear recommendations, build executive briefings, and help shape automation and data strategies. TS/SCI and strong Python/R/SQL + BI tools experience are key.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.