🐶 Playful Small Dogs Ready for Adoption in Beavercreek OR

Two small rescue dogs in Beavercreek, OR are hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. Both are with a local rescue and came from tough situations, but they’re ready for a brighter future.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young (about 1 year old )

Young (about ) Gender: Female

Color: Merle with black – very striking coat

– very striking coat Weight: About 8 pounds

About Adoption fee: $400

Shelter/Rescue: Agave Dogs Rescue (Beavercreek, OR)

(Beavercreek, OR) Good with dogs: Yes – described as good with other dogs and would love another dog in her future home

Prism is a tiny, gorgeous merle girl whose photos don’t quite show how beautiful she is in person. She was rescued from a home in California that had many small dogs and could no longer care for them. Now she’s looking for a safe, loving place where she can relax and enjoy being part of a family, ideally with another friendly dog to be her buddy.

👉 Meet Prism and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Toy Poodle / Chihuahua mix (small mixed breed)

Toy Poodle / Chihuahua mix (small mixed breed) Age: Adult (about 4 years old )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

Weight: About 8 pounds

About Adoption fee: $500

Shelter/Rescue: Agave Dogs Rescue (Beavercreek, OR)

(Beavercreek, OR) Personality notes from rescue: Described as a scruffy little gentleman Sweet and affectionate Tends to gravitate toward women as primary caretakers, but is not aggressive or adverse to men Loves other dogs (rescue notes emphasize this)



Rug was rescued from California after being abandoned with two other dogs when his owners moved away. Despite that rough start, he’s described as entertaining and adorable, with a loving nature and a soft spot for women. He’s small, social, and seems happiest with other dogs around.

👉 Meet Rug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Beavercreek, Oregon and looking for a small companion, consider opening your home to one of these rescue pups from Agave Dogs Rescue. Visit their online listings, read the full details, and submit an application if you think you’re a match.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.