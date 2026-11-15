Beavercreek retail is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-line roles. Good options here if you like helping customers and want steady hours.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra) Location: Beavercreek, OH – 2850 Centre Drive, STE G

– 2850 Centre Drive, STE G Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50–$15.00 per hour

Lead the backroom and sales floor flow at Sierra, a TJX brand. You’ll coach associates, manage truck deliveries, keep the store organized, and model strong customer service. Comes with a store discount and a wide range of benefits (401k, health options, paid time off for eligible employees).

Employer: Carter's

Location: Beavercreek, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00–$11.75 per hour (based on experience and location)

Help families shop for baby and kids’ clothes at Carter’s. This role is all about friendly service, running the register, restocking, and keeping the store tidy, with a 30% employee discount and access to tuition-free education programs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.