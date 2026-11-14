Beavercreek’s defense and engineering scene is busy right now, especially around systems work for the Air Force. If you’ve got a clearance (or can get one) and like solving hard tech problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Beavercreek, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,900 – $141,000/year

Work on systems that use AI, data science, and analytics to support national security missions. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in engineering/CS, know basic systems engineering or MBSE, and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Beavercreek, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $198,000/year

Lead systems work for Air Force electromagnetic warfare and spectrum operations, using Cameo and MBSE on software-heavy EW projects. Best for engineers with 4+ years’ systems experience, a related engineering/CS degree, and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Beavercreek, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,100 – $157,450/year

Design and integrate sensors and payloads on ground and air platforms, from 3D CAD modeling to assembly and flight test support. You’ll need 4+ years of mechanical design, strong 3D CAD skills, U.S. citizenship, and an active Secret clearance (with ability to get TS/SCI).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.