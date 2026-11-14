🏛️ Beavercreek work session on 2027 budget and public input

The Beavercreek City Council will hold a work session focused on the 2027 Municipal Budget. The meeting will start with Call to Order, Roll Call, and Approval of the Agenda.

Council will first look at a “2027 Budget – General Overview.” After that, there is a “General Overview Public Input” segment where residents may speak about the overall budget.

Next, council will review three major funds, each with its own public comment time:

“2027 Budget – Police Fund” followed by “Police Budget Public Input”

followed by “2027 Budget – Golf Fund” followed by “Golf Fund Public Input”

followed by “2027 Budget – Parks Fund” followed by “Parks Fund Public Input”

These sections are set up so residents can comment on each part of the budget separately.

After the fund discussions, the agenda lists “Funding Considerations” and a “Council Roundtable Discussion,” where council members will talk more broadly about budget choices and priorities. The meeting will end with Adjournment.

The DRAFT 2027 Municipal Budget is available for anyone to read online at: https://beavercreekohio.gov/DocumentCenter/View/8316/DRAFT-2027-City-of-Beavercreek-Budget.