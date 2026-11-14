Beavercreek retail is busy right now—great time to grab a flexible seasonal job or step into a leadership role.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Location: Beavercreek, OH

Beavercreek, OH Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.50 – $15.52/hour

Perks: Up to 60% employee discount, bonus programs, 401(k) with company match (eligibility varies by role)

Help shoppers find outfits for work, weekends, and vacations in a bright, fashion-focused store. Good fit if you love style, can lift up to 40 lbs, and are flexible for nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Half Price Books Records Magazines

Half Price Books Records Magazines Location: Beavercreek, OH

Beavercreek, OH Type: Temporary

Pay: Not listed

Perfect for book lovers who enjoy helping people find their next read. You’ll work the register, shelve items, buy books from the public, and get an employee discount on already low-priced books, movies, music, and more.

Employer: Shoe Carnival, Inc.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. Location: Beavercreek, OH

Beavercreek, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Step into a key leadership role helping run daily store operations. You’ll open and close the store, lead the team, support sales goals, and handle cash and customer issues—great next step if you have 2+ years of retail or customer service experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.