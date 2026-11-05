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Beavercreek
Volunteer to detail cars for local workers
6 days ago
Impact Garage will host a "Detail for a Difference" volunteer day on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:30 AM–12:30 PM at 4100 Industrial Ln., Beavercreek, Ohio, to clean and detail 9 vehicles recently acquired with partners at Capabilities for its Cars4Work program. Volunteers will help prepare the car interiors before the vehicles are re-homed to community members who need reliable transportation.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce
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