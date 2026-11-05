🍽️ Beavercreek OH Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Open

Beavercreek’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from hotels to senior living to fast food. Here are a few solid roles if you like serving guests and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Community First Solutions – The Patterson

Community First Solutions – The Patterson Location: Beavercreek, OH (4175 Indian Ripple Rd)

Type: FULL-TIME (schedule: as needed )

FULL-TIME (schedule: ) Pay: $14 – $16 per hour, based on experience

Serve residents in a high-end memory care and assisted living community with a true white-glove dining feel. You’ll deliver meals, keep the dining room spotless, and bring a friendly, resident-first attitude every shift. Must be 19+ and able to pass a background check, physical, and drug screen.

Employer: SpringHill Suites by Marriott Dayton Beavercreek

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Dayton Beavercreek Location: Beavercreek, OH

Type: PART-TIME

PART-TIME Pay: From $12.00 per hour

Help guests start their day right by setting up, serving, and cleaning up the hotel’s breakfast area. Good fit if you like early shifts, guest interaction, and a flexible schedule, plus you get an employee discount on top.

Employer: Hardee’s

Location: Beavercreek, OH

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: $50,000 – $55,000 per year

Lead a fast-paced quick service restaurant with full responsibility for team leadership, scheduling, and P&L. They’re looking for someone with 3+ years of management experience, strong people skills, and the drive to grow sales while keeping food and labor costs in line. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.