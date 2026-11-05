🔧 Beavercreek, OH Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Beavercreek has some solid cleaning and maintenance roles right now, from senior living to retail. Good fit if you like staying active, keeping spaces spotless, and seeing your work right away.

Employer: Community First Solutions – The Patterson

Community First Solutions – The Patterson Location: Beavercreek, OH (4175 Indian Ripple Rd)

(4175 Indian Ripple Rd) Pay: Starting at $16/hr , based on experience

, based on experience Type: As-needed, flexible

Help keep a luxury memory care and assisted living community clean, safe, and welcoming for residents and their families. Great if you want flexible hours, take pride in detailed cleaning, and like work that directly supports resident health and comfort.

Employer: Community First Solutions – The Patterson

Community First Solutions – The Patterson Location: Beavercreek, OH (4175 Indian Ripple Rd)

(4175 Indian Ripple Rd) Pay: Starting at $16/hr , based on professional experience

, based on professional experience Type: Full-time

Full-time housekeeping role in a luxury assisted living and memory care community, focused on high standards of cleanliness and infection control. Good match if you want steady hours, can work independently or on a team, and like making residents’ spaces feel comfortable and dignified.

Employer: Von Maur

Location: Beavercreek, OH

Pay: Not listed (competitive wages noted)

Not listed (competitive wages noted) Type: Full-time

Blend of store housekeeping and stock work at a well-known department store—cleaning floors and restrooms, keeping entrances tidy, and unloading/loading trucks. Offers a merchandise discount, benefits, 401(k), and a culture that promotes from within, plus no extended holiday hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.