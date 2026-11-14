Beaver’s cannabis scene is growing fast, and these plant-focused jobs come with solid benefits and room to move up. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind getting your hands dirty, these are worth a look.

Employer: Holistic Industries

Holistic Industries Location: Beaver, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with the plants every day—transplanting, pruning, harvesting, and tracking plant data to keep crops healthy. This role is great if you love plant science, enjoy physical work, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and store discounts).

Employer: Holistic Industries

Holistic Industries Location: Beaver, WV

Type: Full-time (Exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the grow operation from seed to pre-harvest—setting strategy, managing plant health, and overseeing the cultivation team. Good fit if you have leadership experience, strong plant science knowledge, and want to guide production, schedules, and quality standards while earning bonus potential and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or future openings at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.