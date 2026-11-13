Beaver has a few solid driving jobs right now, from local truck routes to steady weekday courier work. If you like being on the road but home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: 84 Lumber

84 Lumber Location: Beaver, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver building materials to customer job sites, help build loads, and run a forklift in the yard and warehouse. This role is great if you want steady hours, room to grow (they promote from within), and a full benefits package with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and employee discounts.

Employer: Pace Labs / Pace® Analytical Services

Location: Beaver, WV

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM (with overtime)

Pay: $13.00 per hour

Pick up and deliver environmental samples and materials that support lab testing, using a company vehicle with GPS and safety cameras. Good fit if you want a set weekday schedule, entry-level driving work, and access to strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with immediate vesting, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.