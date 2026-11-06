🌿 Beaver, WV Agriculture Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles

Beaver’s green jobs are growing, with options both in cannabis cultivation and environmental field work. If you like being outdoors or working with plants and science, these are worth a look.

Employer: Holistic Industries

Holistic Industries Location: Beaver, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive base pay + quarterly bonus)

Work directly with cannabis plants from start to finish: prep, cultivation, harvest, and post-harvest work like trimming, drying, and curing. Good fit if you have any ag/horticulture or cannabis experience, enjoy detailed hands-on tasks, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and store discounts).

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Pace® Analytical Services

Location: Beaver, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour + regular overtime

+ regular overtime Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Entry-level field role where you travel to sites to collect and handle air, soil, and water samples. Great if you want to break into environmental science, don’t mind driving, and like a steady weekday schedule with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with immediate vesting, PTO, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.