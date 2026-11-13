Healthcare hiring is steady in Beaver, PA right now, with solid options whether you’re a newer Medical Assistant or an experienced RN.

Below are 3 unique healthcare roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Heritage Valley Health System

Heritage Valley Health System Location: Beaver, PA (Primary Care – Associates in Internal Medicine, 1211 Third Street)

Beaver, PA (Primary Care – Associates in Internal Medicine, 1211 Third Street) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes up to $1,000 hiring bonus for full-time MAs)

Blend front-desk and clinical work: check patients in/out, verify insurance, answer phones, schedule visits, take vitals, collect specimens, and give injections/meds as directed. Monday–Friday 8-hour shifts between 7:00 am–6:00 pm, great if you like daytime hours and steady patient contact.

Requirements: High school diploma, CPR, strong customer service and computer skills. Certified Medical Assistant and 1+ year healthcare experience preferred; venipuncture skills a plus.

Employer: Heritage Valley Health System

Heritage Valley Health System Location: Beaver Wound Care Center, Beaver, PA

Beaver Wound Care Center, Beaver, PA Type: Full-time

Work Hours: Monday–Friday, roughly 8:00 am–4:30 pm (may start as early as 7:30 or as late as 8:30)

(may start as early as 7:30 or as late as 8:30) Salary: Not listed

Day-shift RN role focused on wound care in an outpatient setting—good if you want more regular hours and specialized skills. You’ll provide professional nursing care within the Nurse Practice Act and support patients through their wound-healing journey.

Requirements: Graduate of an accredited nursing school, current PA RN license, Basic Life Support (BLS), and required clearances within 90 days. Advanced wound care experience preferred.

Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Heritage Valley

Location: Beaver, PA

Beaver, PA Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift RN role in a specialty hospital where you’ll use the full nursing process: direct patient care, care planning, discharge teaching, and coordinating with the care team. Strong fit if you like inpatient, medically complex patients and want room to grow.

Perks for full-time staff include: medical/dental/vision options, Rx plans, EAP, legal/ID theft/home/auto/pet insurance options, disability and life insurance, plus promotion-from-within focus and referral bonuses up to $3,000 per hire (per employer info).

Requirements: Current RN license in PA (or compact, if applicable), current BLS, ACLS within 90 days (ACLS required for Charge Nurse). 1 year med-surg experience preferred but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Beaver tend to update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.