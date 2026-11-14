Beaver Falls has a steady need for local drivers right now, especially in delivery. If you like staying on the move and know the local roads, these are worth a look.

Employer: HD Supply

HD Supply Location: Beaver Falls, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company box truck to deliver orders to customers, load/unload with material handling equipment, and keep up with basic vehicle checks and paperwork. Good fit if you have 2–5 years delivery or warehouse experience, can lift 50+ lbs, and want mostly local routes with less than 10% overnight travel.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Beaver Falls, PA

Type: Full-time & Part-time roles listed

Salary: Not listed

Use a company vehicle to deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and handle C.O.D. payments. Comes with 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, health benefits, and tuition assistance, plus extra points if you’re bilingual or know auto parts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.