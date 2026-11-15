Beaver Dam’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and being around people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Sake house beaver dam

Sake house beaver dam Location: Beaver Dam, WI (in person)

Beaver Dam, WI (in person) Type: Other

Other Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

What you’ll do: Greet and seat guests, take and serve orders, clear dishes, and reset tables. Good fit if you like talking with people and want strong tip potential.

Employer: Walkers Diner and Bakery

Location: Beaver Dam, WI (in person)

Beaver Dam, WI (in person) Type: Part-time (weekends required)

(weekends required) Pay: $8.50 – $12.50 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, referral program

Employee discount, referral program What you’ll do: Clear and reset tables and help keep the dining room running smoothly at a long-time local favorite. Great starter job; they’ll consider applicants 14+.

Employer: Benvenuto's Italian Grill

Location: Beaver Dam, WI (in person)

Beaver Dam, WI (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Perks: Dental and health insurance, paid time off, employee discount

Dental and health insurance, paid time off, employee discount What you’ll do: Stock and run the broil station, cooking sandwiches, steaks, and seafood. Good for someone with some restaurant experience who wants steady hours and benefits.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.