⚠️ Yard waste site Saturday hours ending for winter

City of Beaver Dam residents: Saturday, November 21, 2026 is the last Saturday the Yard Waste Drop-off Site will be open until spring 2027.

After that, winter hours are:

Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: 205 W South Street

Other key changes:

Waste oil is no longer accepted at 205 W South Street.

Bring waste oil to 238 Commercial Dr. during business hours .

. The bulk truck will still be available twice a month at 640 S Center Street : 1st Wednesday 3rd Saturday

will still be available at :

Rules:

No waste of any kind is accepted from contractors .

is accepted from . No waste may be brought in from outside the City of Beaver Dam.

Questions? Call the Dept. of Public Works at 887-4635 or visit www.cityofbeaverdam.com.