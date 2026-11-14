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Beaver Dam
⚠️ Beaver Dam yard waste site shifts to weekday winter hours
12 days ago
⚠️ Yard waste site Saturday hours ending for winter
City of Beaver Dam residents: Saturday, November 21, 2026 is the last Saturday the Yard Waste Drop-off Site will be open until spring 2027.
After that, winter hours are:
- Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Location: 205 W South Street
Other key changes:
- Waste oil is no longer accepted at 205 W South Street.
- Bring waste oil to 238 Commercial Dr. during business hours.
- The bulk truck will still be available twice a month at 640 S Center Street:
- 1st Wednesday
- 3rd Saturday
Rules:
- No waste of any kind is accepted from contractors.
- No waste may be brought in from outside the City of Beaver Dam.
Questions? Call the Dept. of Public Works at 887-4635 or visit www.cityofbeaverdam.com.
More Info: Saturday Drop Site Hours • Beaver Dam, WI
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