💼 New JobPod at Beaver Dam Library for Job Seekers

The Beaver Dam Community Library now has a new JobPod space, launched in September 2026. It’s the first one in South Central Wisconsin.

The JobPod offers:

A dedicated space and laptop for job searching, career planning, and virtual appointments

for job searching, career planning, and virtual appointments Library resources for resume building , interview prep , and career assessments

, , and Digital literacy and technology skills training

The project is supported by the Nicolet Library System, Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, and Microsoft. Library staff can also connect you with workforce professionals and other local help.

You can: