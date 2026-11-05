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Beaver Dam
💼 New JobPod at Beaver Dam Library for job seekers
6 days ago
💼 New JobPod at Beaver Dam Library for Job Seekers
The Beaver Dam Community Library now has a new JobPod space, launched in September 2026. It’s the first one in South Central Wisconsin.
The JobPod offers:
- A dedicated space and laptop for job searching, career planning, and virtual appointments
- Library resources for resume building, interview prep, and career assessments
- Digital literacy and technology skills training
The project is supported by the Nicolet Library System, Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, and Microsoft. Library staff can also connect you with workforce professionals and other local help.
You can:
- Drop by the Beaver Dam Community Library to use the JobPod
- Visit www.jobpod.org to explore job search tools, career resources, and digital learning options
More Info: Library JobPod Launched • Beaver Dam, WI
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