Here are the Times' top high school sports performances from Oct. 20-26

Every week, the Beaver County Times will recognize both individual athletes and teams for their impressive performances that took place in the previous week of high school sports action. Here are the standout efforts from Oct. 20-26

Boys Soccer

Zach Stephens, Beaver County Christian School

Stephens netted the Eagles’ first goal in the WPIAL quarterfinals as Beaver County Christian defeated Greensburg Central Catholic on Wednesday 2-0 to advance to the WPIAL semifinals.

Robert McMahan, Beaver County Christian School

McMahan recorded one goal and one assist in the team’s victory over the Centurions.

Evan Thomas, Moon Area

After netting two goals in the first round against Belle Vernon, Thomas netted two of the Tiger's three goals in the WPIAL quarterfinals on Thursday as Moon Area defeated Hampton 3-0. The Tigers will now take on Bethel Park on Monday in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals.

Zach Balbach, Moon Area

Balbach netted the Tiger's other goal against the Talbots in the quarterfinals in the quarterfinal victory.

William Guarino, Moon Area

Guarino recorded his second consecutive clean sheet in the postseason as the Tigers defeated Hampton.

Girls Soccer

Kendall Dydek, Moon Area

In the Tiger's first-round matchup against Hampton, Dydek tallied two assists in Moon Area’s 4-0 win over the Talbots.

Sydney Chontos, Beaver Area

Chontos recorded the Bobcats game winning goal against Shady Side Academy as Beaver Area defeated the Bulldogs 1-0 Tuesday night.

Cali Coups, Beaver Area

Coups put up a clean sheet against Shady Side Academy making eight saves in the team’s win over the Bulldogs.

Ari Bosh, Quaker Valley

Bosh netted two of the Quaker's goals in the team’s WPIAL Class 2A first-round 4-0 win over Southmoreland.

Volleyball

Kailyn Connelly, Beaver Area

Connelly recorded 16 kills and three blocks in the team’s three-set victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs against Gateway on Wednesday.

Jaedyn Brown, Beaver Area

Brown tallied eight kills eight digs and five aces in the team’s win over the Gators .

Zoe Ringer, Beaver Area

Ringer recorded 27 assists, 11 digs four kills and two aces in the team’s win over Gateway.

Cross Country

Gianna Mosca, OLSH

Mosca finished in third place in the WPIAL Cross Country Championships Girls Class A race at White Oak Park on Thursday posting a time of 19:23.70.

Eva Crofford, OLSH

Crofford finished in fifth place posting a time of 19:52.20 in the WPIAL Girls Class A race.

Zachary Sharara, Sewickley Academy

Sharara posted a time of 16:26.40 which was good enough for a seventh place finish in the WPIAL Boys Class A race.

Brayden Douglass, OLSH

Douglass finished in 10th place posting a time of 16:41 in the WPIAL Boys Class A race.

Cecilia Montagnese

Montagnese was crowned the WPIAL Class 2A champion posting a time of 17:56.20 in the WPIAL Girls Class 2A race.

Lucy Montagnese, Quaker Valley

Montagnese finished in sixth place posting a time of 19:40.50 in the WPIAL Girls Class 2A race.

Emma Palmieri, Hopewell

Palmieri finished in 10th place posting a time of 19:57.40 in the WPIAL Girls Class 2A race.

Jonah Montagnese, Quaker Valley

Montagnese claimed bronze in the WPIAL Boys Class 2A race posting a time of 15:46.50.

Clark LaLomia, Quaker Valley

LaLomia finished in fourth place posting a time of 15:55.80 in the WPIAL Boys Class 2A race.

Tyler Biss, Beaver Area

Biss finished in sixth place posting a time of 16:02.70 in the WPIAL Boys Class 2A race.

Drew Steffler, Ellwood City

Steffler posted a time of 16:20.70 finishing in ninth place in the WPIAL Boys Class 2A race.

Brody Graham, Blackhawk

Graham finished with a time of 16:21.20 which was good enough for a 10th place finish in the WPIAL Class 2A race.

Alyson Stepp, Moon Area

Stepp claimed silver in the WPIAL Girls Class 3A race posting a time of 18:00.10.

Grace Fritzman, West Allegheny

Fritzman posted a time of 18:17.30 which was good enough for a fifth place finish in the WPIAL Girls Class 3A race.

Tyler Giunipero, Moon Area

Giunipero came away with a bronze medal in the WPIAL Boys Class 3A race posting a time of 15:40.

Boys Golf

Jonah Schollaert, OLSH

Schollaert finished tied for second place with three golfers finishing with a total gross score of 140 in the PIAA Golf Championships this past week in State College, Pa.

Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley

Dai finished tied for sixth place in the two-day tournament at the PIAA Golf Championships finishing with a total gross score of 143 this past week.

