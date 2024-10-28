Open in App
    • Beaver County Times

    Here are the Times' top high school sports performances from Oct. 20-26

    By Ethan Morrison, Beaver County Times,

    2 days ago

    Every week, the Beaver County Times will recognize both individual athletes and teams for their impressive performances that took place in the previous week of high school sports action. Here are the standout efforts from Oct. 20-26

    Boys Soccer

    Zach Stephens, Beaver County Christian School

    Stephens netted the Eagles’ first goal in the WPIAL quarterfinals as Beaver County Christian defeated Greensburg Central Catholic on Wednesday 2-0 to advance to the WPIAL semifinals.

    Robert McMahan, Beaver County Christian School

    McMahan recorded one goal and one assist in the team’s victory over the Centurions.

    Evan Thomas, Moon Area

    After netting two goals in the first round against Belle Vernon, Thomas netted two of the Tiger's three goals in the WPIAL quarterfinals on Thursday as Moon Area defeated Hampton 3-0. The Tigers will now take on Bethel Park on Monday in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals.

    WPIAL High School Soccer: How far can Moon Area boys soccer carry its undefeated run?

    Zach Balbach, Moon Area

    Balbach netted the Tiger's other goal against the Talbots in the quarterfinals in the quarterfinal victory.

    William Guarino, Moon Area

    Guarino recorded his second consecutive clean sheet in the postseason as the Tigers defeated Hampton.

    Girls Soccer

    Kendall Dydek, Moon Area

    In the Tiger's first-round matchup against Hampton, Dydek tallied two assists in Moon Area’s 4-0 win over the Talbots.

    Sydney Chontos, Beaver Area

    Chontos recorded the Bobcats game winning goal against Shady Side Academy as Beaver Area defeated the Bulldogs 1-0 Tuesday night.

    Cali Coups, Beaver Area

    Coups put up a clean sheet against Shady Side Academy making eight saves in the team’s win over the Bulldogs.

    WPIAL Girls High School Soccer: Beaver Area putting together monumental run with strong senior class

    Ari Bosh, Quaker Valley

    Bosh netted two of the Quaker's goals in the team’s WPIAL Class 2A first-round 4-0 win over Southmoreland.

    Volleyball

    Kailyn Connelly, Beaver Area

    Connelly recorded 16 kills and three blocks in the team’s three-set victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs against Gateway on Wednesday.

    Jaedyn Brown, Beaver Area

    Brown tallied eight kills eight digs and five aces in the team’s win over the Gators .

    Zoe Ringer, Beaver Area

    Ringer recorded 27 assists, 11 digs four kills and two aces in the team’s win over Gateway.

    Cross Country

    Gianna Mosca, OLSH

    Mosca finished in third place in the WPIAL Cross Country Championships Girls Class A race at White Oak Park on Thursday posting a time of 19:23.70.

    Eva Crofford, OLSH

    Crofford finished in fifth place posting a time of 19:52.20 in the WPIAL Girls Class A race.

    Zachary Sharara, Sewickley Academy

    Sharara posted a time of 16:26.40 which was good enough for a seventh place finish in the WPIAL Boys Class A race.

    Brayden Douglass, OLSH

    Douglass finished in 10th place posting a time of 16:41 in the WPIAL Boys Class A race.

    Cecilia Montagnese

    Montagnese was crowned the WPIAL Class 2A champion posting a time of 17:56.20 in the WPIAL Girls Class 2A race.

    Lucy Montagnese, Quaker Valley

    Montagnese finished in sixth place posting a time of 19:40.50  in the WPIAL Girls Class 2A race.

    Emma Palmieri, Hopewell

    Palmieri finished in 10th place posting a time of 19:57.40 in the WPIAL Girls Class 2A race.

    WPIAL Cross Country Championships: Quaker Valley's Cecilia Montagnese wins WPIAL Class 2A championship

    Jonah Montagnese, Quaker Valley

    Montagnese claimed bronze in the WPIAL Boys Class 2A race posting a time of 15:46.50.

    Clark LaLomia, Quaker Valley

    LaLomia finished in fourth place posting a time of 15:55.80 in the WPIAL Boys Class 2A race.

    Tyler Biss, Beaver Area

    Biss finished in sixth place posting a time of 16:02.70 in the WPIAL Boys Class 2A race.

    Drew Steffler, Ellwood City

    Steffler posted a time of 16:20.70 finishing in ninth place in the WPIAL Boys Class 2A race.

    Brody Graham, Blackhawk

    Graham finished with a time of 16:21.20 which was good enough for a 10th place finish in the WPIAL Class 2A race.

    Alyson Stepp, Moon Area

    Stepp claimed silver in the WPIAL Girls Class 3A race posting a time of 18:00.10.

    Grace Fritzman, West Allegheny

    Fritzman posted a time of 18:17.30 which was good enough for a fifth place finish in the WPIAL Girls Class 3A race.

    Tyler Giunipero, Moon Area

    Giunipero came away with a bronze medal in the WPIAL Boys Class 3A race posting a time of 15:40.

    Boys Golf

    Jonah Schollaert, OLSH

    Schollaert finished tied for second place with three golfers finishing with a total gross score of 140 in the PIAA Golf Championships this past week in State College, Pa.

    Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley

    Dai finished tied for sixth place in the two-day tournament at the PIAA Golf Championships finishing with a total gross score of 143 this past week.

    This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Here are the Times' top high school sports performances from Oct. 20-26

