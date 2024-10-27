Patrick O'Shea: Farewell to a face of The Times

In the more than 60 years The Beaver County Times has served our community, many incredible reporters, photographers, editors and other staff members have made their stamp on its pages.

And some have become so identified with the newspaper they will forever be ingrained in Beaver Valley residents' memories.

There are a select few who became so familiar to the community that they served as faces of the paper, from ferocious sports writers to ever-present photographers, and illuminating columnists and inspiring reporters, until their time came to move on. And so, with some sadness and yet joy for him, we announce that one of those faces of The Times is bidding farewell.

Scott Tady, our crown jewel entertainment reporter whose face has appeared in many local videos and promotional ads and seemed to be at just about every local concert or fun event, has decided to retire from The Times and seek a life outside these pages.

Outsiders often comment that it must be fun to be an entertainment reporter, and it was fun for Scott, but he also was one of the hardest-working reporters you could find and he has more than earned this rest. I hope you join me in praising Scott for all he has done for this community and wish him well with what he chooses to tackle next.

Scott will not be easy to replace but we do plan to bring someone in soon to try to fill his prodigious shoes. Whoever that is will not provide the exact same type of coverage, but we know they will bring their own magic to the entertainment beat and one day also become a face for The Times. And we know Scott will still be in the community somewhere promoting The Times and the rich variety of activities available in the Beaver Valley and throughout western Pennsylvania.

Not having Scott here will mean some of the great regular columns and features he provided will have to be on hold for now. But we will do what we can to keep up with the region's major entertainment events. If you have an event that you believe is worth our attention, please email it to timesnews@timesonline.com . Give us as much lead time as you can.

Providing you with the best local coverage we can is our priority, so keep watching for some more new faces to be added to our team in the coming months. And thank you for your continued support as the new generation of journalists here carve out their own history with the community.

Patrick O'Shea is editor of the Beaver County Times, Ellwood City Ledger and Somerset Daily American. He can be reached at poshea@timesonline.com .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Patrick O'Shea: Farewell to a face of The Times