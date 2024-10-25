Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Beaver County Times

    Friday Night Forecast: Week 9 football staff picks

    By Ethan Morrison, Beaver County Times,

    2 days ago

    Each week, the Times sports staff will give its picks on each matchup involving a team in our coverage area. Teams have one last chance to make a statement heading into the playoffs with key conference and non-conference battles headline this week's slate.

    Be sure to follow along throughout the year to see which of our "experts" can pick the most winners! Here are the five brave souls who will be posting their picks throughout the season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mqKe_0wLR9AWr00

    Josh Carney: Pennsylvania/Ohio Sports Editor and former Beaver County Times sports reporter. He had a tough introduction to Beaver County football when his Highlands Rams fell to a Blackhawk team led by Zack Hayward in the 2008 WPIAL playoffs.

    Bill Allmann: Bill is entering his 36th year covering WPIAL athletics for the Beaver County Times. From Darrelle Revis to Rushel Shell, Bill has seen it all, and then some.

    Joe Sager : Like Bill, Joe has been around the block a few times, contributing to the Times' sports coverage since 2013. While his reporting is always airtight, Sager is not afraid to get wild with the picks and predict a few upsets.

    John Perrotto: John joins our panel and, along with Bill, has decades of experience covering WPIAL athletics for the Beaver County Times. For 26 years, Perrotto worked in the Times' sports department. Currently, he serves as a National Baseball Columnist for Draft Nation, a columnist for Pittsburgh Baseball Now and a Senior Contributor for Forbes Sports.

    Ethan Morrison: Ethan enters his fourth year covering WPIAL athletics for the Times and is now entering his first year covering high school athletics in the Beaver Valley as the Beaver County Times' sports reporter.

    Two Way Threat: 'Throwback guy': Beaver Area's Qualan Cain putting together impressive senior season

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ydliw_0wLR9AWr00

    This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Friday Night Forecast: Week 9 football staff picks

    Related Search

    High School footballAmerican footballBeaver county timesSports journalismPittsburgh baseball nowBeaver county

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 hours ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy