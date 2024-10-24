'Game Changer': OLSH senior two-way threat Akron commit impacting game in more ways than

CORAOPOLIS — Coming off of an injury that sidelined Akron commit Vann Kavals after Week 2 which was his second season-ending injury in consecutive years, the senior quarterback and defensive end knew that he could not take the final season of his high school career for granted.

Back in the offseason, the Chargers agreed to a cooperative agreement with Eden Christian Academy and Propel Montour which meant the OLSH football program would become a brand new football team with the addition of players coming in from two different schools.

From the beginning of the co-op agreement, Kavals has been the glue that has brought this team together by creating group chats, scheduling workouts and events to help the team bond because the senior wanted to make his final season a memorable one.

“Since I had my last two seasons taken away, I wanted to do something special this season so I took this leadership role which was my job from the beginning, and bring everyone together over the summer,” Kavals said.

Kavals’ senior season did not start as he would have liked, as he threw six interceptions in the first three weeks of the season. But the senior did not dwell on the rough start because he knew that he would come out of the funk as he was shaking off the rust from returning from injury.

“I didn’t think much of it because I was only four games into my varsity career at that point,” Kavals said. “It was rough but I got over the hump and after that, I cleaned things up and everything has been going well.”

After the slow start, Kavals broke out and scored 11 total touchdowns over the past four games including four passing touchdowns against Ligonier Valley, two passing and two rushing touchdowns against Apollo-Ridge, and two passing and one rushing score against Shady Side Academy.

Kavals’ work ethic and the extra time he spent outside of practice have helped him grow offensively, which has opened up the playbook.

“I think that's where he grew this year,” OLSH head coach Donnie Militzer said. “Early in the season, he threw some interceptions so it was just him getting used to being back playing that position. After that, he focused on film study and worked with the staff to get better on that side of the ball. He also has more confidence to pull down and run the ball and our confidence as a staff grew to draw up designed runs for him and has changed our season.”

A big key to Kavals’ success has been his ability to take over the game on both sides of the ball.

In several of the Chargers’ games this year, Kavlas has led the offensive charge as the senior quarterback has 17 total touchdowns with 11 of those scores coming through the air as he has passed for 1,288 yards, and the other six coming on the ground where he rushed for 483 yards.

“Taking over games is the big aspect that I bring to the team,” Kavals said. “I am a leader first but I am also a game changer. I am going to give it all that I have and even in the games that we were losing in, I still was giving it everything that I had. That is the mentality that we have been putting into the younger guys which will help them later in their high school careers.”

Along with his strong offensive numbers, Kavals has also had equal if not more success defensively as the Akron commit has recorded 70 tackles with 25 of those going for a loss, nine sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

Miltizer had several coaching stops, both at the high school and collegiate levels, before taking the OLSH job in March of 2022 . While he has seen players take over games on both sides of the ball, none have been like Kavals.

“I have seen players with the ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball at Gateway and Charleroi but never as a quarterback and defensive end. Sometimes you will see it as a linebacker as a running back or a lineman both ways but I have never seen a quarterback that has the ball in his hand each play and goes onto the defensive line and plays as aggressively as he does.”

This past week, Kavals put on another dominant performance against Shady Side Academy in what was his final regular season home game for OLSH.

Kavals once again took over the game on both sides of the ball intercepting two passes on defense including taking one to the house. He also passed for 202 yards along with three total touchdowns while also converting a two-point conversion.

“It was my last ever game at home which was special for all of us so days leading up to the game, we talked about how special this was,” Kavals said. “We wanted to go out and show out and that is exactly what we did.”

Now Kavals will look to finish off the regular season and improve OLSH’s playoff chances as it takes on Keystone Oaks at Dormont Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

