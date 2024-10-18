Open in App
    Beaver County Times

    Alfred looking for a new family at the Beaver County Humane Society

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    (Pet of the Week is a regular feature seeking homes for dogs and cats at the Beaver County Humane Society.)

    Hi there! My name is Alfred.

    I’m just over one year old and weigh 55 pounds. I have been at the shelter since September, waiting for my forever family to walk through the door. They haven't come yet, but I know they will!

    Just look at me; I'm adorable! I have the sweetest puppy-dog eyes, the waggiest curly tail, and the kindest heart.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CroiD_0wBvlRTd00

    I came here as a stray, and although my past is a bit of a mystery, my future is clear: it's with you! You are my future, my happily ever after, my dream come true. The waiting isn't easy, but I know you're worth it. That's why I'm trying so hard to be patient.

    I'm such a good boy. I walk very well on my leash. I enjoy the sunshine and would love to hear all about your day. I have also found I enjoy the companionship of other dogs. I'm really the whole package!

    Finding pets their families: Successful event for Beaver County Humane Society finds homes for over 150 pets

    I am looking for a home without children. My next family should also have some previous dog experience and be willing to continue training me.

    I would love to meet you and share more about myself! Come and see me today.

    Here is what a staff member has to say about Alfred:

    “He is so sweet and loving. He was interested in playing with another dog at the fence line. They both were running along the fence. He was so happy being with someone.”

    For more information about Alfred, please contact the Beaver County Humane Society at 3394 Brodhead Road or call 724-775-5801.

    This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Alfred looking for a new family at the Beaver County Humane Society

    happypups
    14h ago
    He’s so precious and perfect 🥹🐾❤️🥰🙏🏻
    LEAH E
    1d ago
    I'm sorry sweetheart, I can't have dogs!🙏♥️🐾
