Friday Night Forecast: Week 8 football staff picks

Each week, the Times sports staff will give its picks on each matchup involving a team in our coverage area. The playoff race is heating up with a number of pivotal conference matchups taking place throughout the Beaver Valley this week in Week 8.

Be sure to follow along throughout the year to see which of our "experts" can pick the most winners! Here are the five brave souls who will be posting their picks throughout the season.

Josh Carney: Pennsylvania/Ohio Sports Editor and former Beaver County Times sports reporter. He had a tough introduction to Beaver County football when his Highlands Rams fell to a Blackhawk team led by Zack Hayward in the 2008 WPIAL playoffs.

Bill Allmann: Bill is entering his 36th year covering WPIAL athletics for the Beaver County Times. From Darrelle Revis to Rushel Shell, Bill has seen it all, and then some.

Joe Sager : Like Bill, Joe has been around the block a few times, contributing to the Times' sports coverage since 2013. While his reporting is always air tight, Sager is not afraid to get wild with the picks and predict a few upsets.

John Perrotto: John joins our panel and, along with Bill, has decades of experience covering WPIAL athletics for the Beaver County Times. For 26 years, Perrotto worked in the Times' sports department. Currently, he serves as a National Baseball Columnist for Draft Nation, a columnist for Pittsburgh Baseball Now and a Senior Contributor for Forbes Sports.

Ethan Morrison: Ethan enters his fourth year covering WPIAL athletics for the Times and is now entering his first year covering high school athletics in the Beaver Valley as the Beaver County Times' sports reporter.

