Times' Week 8 Game of the Week Preview: Aliquippa at Montour

MCKEES ROCKS — The Parkway Conference regular-season championship is up for grabs Friday night as Aliquippa will travel to McKees Rocks to face unbeaten Montour.

“Montour has been great in previous years so we are going into this week just like every other week,” Aliquippa first-year head coach Vashawn Patrick said. “We don’t want to get too high or too low and just make sure that we stay consistent in our preparation. You play well on Fridays when you prepare well during the week.”

After dropping its lone game of the season to Penn Hills back in late September, the Quips have outscored their opponents 129-41 in a three-game span most recently defeating Blackhawk on the road last week 48-13.

That game against Penn Hills served as a wake-up call for this team heading into conference play.

“We were riding on the previous team’s success from last year. Now this team is trying to make its own identity and I think after that game they have practiced and played better,” Patrick said.

Last week, Aliquippa (6-1, 3-0 Parkway) used a 48-point first half to roll past the Cougars to remain perfect in the conference.

Junior quarterback Marques Council Jr. played a role in the team’s success, scoring three total touchdowns, passing 6-for-12 and throwing for 176 yards.

On the season, the junior gunslinger has eight total touchdowns while only throwing one interception.

“Marques has gotten better with each game,” Patrick said. “I knew that this was going to happen because of the preparation and what he puts into the game. He has done a great job of what we asked him offensively by taking care of the ball, making the throws that he needed to make and keeping us ahead of the sticks. Him and along with our run game, you don’t know how to game plan against us because we go both ways with the run or the pass.”

Along with the strong offensive output from Council throughout conference play, the Quip's defense has also been stout.

Last game against Blackhawk, Aliquippa allowed just 137 yards of total offense and 13 points — all coming in the fourth quarter.

“The defense has been playing nasty all season. They have played with a chip on their shoulder. Between the defensive backs and front seven, they get competitive and make sure that everyone is doing their job.”

Due to the competitive nature of the unit, the Quips have allowed just 99 points this season holding opponents to just over 16 points per game and also holding teams to under 200 yards of total offense.

Along with limiting teams to a low offensive output, the defensive unit has forced 16 total turnovers with eight coming by interceptions and the other eight from forced fumbles.

But on Friday, outside of the Quip's game against Penn Hills, the Spartans will represent the Aliquippa's biggest challenge.

On the year, Montour (8-0, 3-0) has put up 276 points on offense while allowing just 76 on the defensive side.

Montour is led by senior quarterback Trey Hopper who is averaging over 230 yards passing per game, completing 60% of his passes along with 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Along with Hopper’s impressive numbers, he also has four solid receiving options at his disposal. Senior wideouts Daniel Batch, AJ Alston, James Bundridge and Marcus Battles have all produced at a high level.

Alston has led the way for the receiving corps as he has hauled in 36 receptions for 583 yards and five touchdowns.

Aliquippa’s defense knows that it will have its hands full Friday night with the amount of offensive weapons that the Spartans have.

“It is going to be a great test for our secondary. They have a great quarterback and he throws a great ball deep and intermediate. So we need to limit the explosive plays that they have,” Patrick said. “They keep getting better each week,” Patrick said. “Knowing the calls and getting them in the right position, I know when we are in man-to-man, I know that they are going to compete to the best of their abilities.”

The Spartans and Quips game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium on the campus of Montour High School.

