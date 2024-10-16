WPIAL football steering committee hopes new playoff format will ensure best tournament

(This story was updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

With the 2024 WPIAL football postseason two weeks away and teams across the Beaver Valley fighting for conference titles and playoff spots, this season's postseason format will look different than in years past.

While most of the playoff format will remain the same with each conference's top teams automatically qualifying for the playoffs, the WPIAL Football Steering Committee, headed by co-chairperson and Norwin Athletic Director Mike Burrell, will select 16 wild card teams across five classifications.

“The consensus of our committee was that in years past when we didn’t have teams that were automatic qualifiers, there were times that we felt like there were teams that overall were better are left out of the postseason,” Burrell said. “We wanted to try something different where we had the normal automatic qualifiers and then wild card teams to be determined by the committee.”

Below is a breakdown of the new playoff format with the wild card system.

Class 5A and Class 3A

12 total playoff spots

Top four teams receive first-round bye

All conference champions will host its opening-round game

Three total wild card teams

Class 4A

8 total playoff spots

Top two teams in each conference automatically qualify

Each conference champion will host first-round games

Two total wild card teams

Class 2A

13 total playoff spots

Top three teams from each conference automatically qualify

Top two teams in the classification receive first-round bye

Conference champions and higher seeds host opening round games

Four total wild card teams

Class A

16 total playoff spots

Top three teams from each conference automatically qualifying

Conference champions and higher seeds will host opening round games

Four total wild card teams

In years past, the WPIAL used different ways to select nonautomatic bids by using the Gardner point and the WPIAL tie-breaking systems. Sometimes, a team that finished with a strong record in the regular season got left out due to another program winning the tiebreaker with more points.

Last season, Upper Saint Clair posted an 8-2 record overall but was on the outside looking in as Bethel Park, which finished 4-7 overall, finished ahead of the Panthers and automatically qualified for the postseason.

With the new format, the committee now would have the ability to make Upper St. Clair a wild card team and put a team in a strong conference with a solid record into the postseason.

Along with the wild card teams being new in 2024, only conference champions in each classification are guaranteed a home game unlike in years past when the top two teams were automatically given a home game.

“The conference champions are the only team that is guaranteed a home game. That way, as a committee, we can rank the rest of the teams as we see fit," Burrell said. "In years past, the top two teams in each section usually got a home game and it would handcuff us to put them in the top eight to give them that home game.”

Burrell knows that this new wrinkle on the playoff format is not perfect but ensures a strong playoff field.

“We want to make sure that we have the best tournament possible,” Burrell said. “This system is not 100 percent foolproof. We feel like this way as a committee was the fairest way for teams to earn bids into the tournament. There were times in years past when we had strong conferences with teams that got left out because a team in a weaker conference got in on an automatic bid. That is why we wanted to make it more fair and equitable in each classification.”

When it comes to selecting the wild card teams, Burrell, co-chairperson Jason Olexa and eight other athletic directors or school district employees amongst the WPIAL’s six classifications will all have a say.

There are a multitude of factors that the steering committee will look into when determining which teams will be selected. While most teams focus on their conference games throughout the season, non-conference games will now carry weight in the selection process.

“If there are two teams on the bubble that are comparable side-by-side, if they played a common opponent that will be taken into consideration. We will take a look at the overall body of work, and we made everyone aware that games in non-conference play will be looked at as well,” Burrell said.

In the old format, the WPIAL would give each conference three to four automatic qualifiers depending on the classification.

The new wild card selection format will still have multiple teams in each conference represented, however, there might be a possibility of a majority of the wild card teams coming from the same conference.

“This a possibility because we did not want to handcuff ourselves into making it an even amount of teams from each conference qualifying because that is not why we made the change,” Burrell said.

Burrell knows that he and his fellow committee members will face criticism when the playoff brackets are selected.

He wants to be as transparent as possible if questions arise after the process is complete.

“If there are questions that are brought up to us, we are an open book and want to be as transparent as possible. We will answer those questions as to what the general consensus of the committee is. Each classification is not going to be handled by one person, everyone will have an input in each of the six classifications. Ultimately we are going to be choosing teams that are going to be continuing their season and others are going to be left out. We know how important it is for us to do our homework and our due diligence throughout this process.”

The WPIAL football postseason will begin with opening round games on Nov. 1 with district playoffs running until Nov. 16 for Classes 6A and 4A and until Nov. 23 for Classes 5A, 3A, 2A and A.

