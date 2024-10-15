Over the Garden Gate: Establishing a theme garden

Do you have a favorite author, subject or interest? Would you like to match it with your love of gardening? If so, this article is for you! I’d like to describe examples of theme gardens and how you can combine your favorite subject (or subjects) with your gardening expertise to establish a garden that will provide you with great satisfaction, and possibly, your neighbors’ envy as well!

When selecting a theme, pick one about which you are enthusiastic. Always plan your garden utilizing plants that will thrive in your area, considering both the planting region and your sun/shade situation. Do you want year-round color, or just during the growing season? At a minimum, select plants that will provide flowers and/or foliage coloration throughout the growing season. Last but not least, have fun – otherwise, what’s the point?!

I have quite a bit of experience with theme gardens since I currently have three. My wife is a former high school English teacher, so our first was a Shakespeare garden. I was amazed at the resources available to create such a garden, both in book form and on the internet. Our garden is limited to plants that William Shakespeare mentioned in his many works. Surprisingly, over 200 plants were denoted in his various publications. Supplementing our plants with signs, a whirly-gig, and engraved stones with some of Shakespeare’s most famous quotations add a whimsical flavor that rounds out the garden nicely.

I created a pollinator-friendly garden and had it certified through Penn State Extension. It serves pollinators throughout the growing season and left as-is through the fall and winter, it provides pollinators with over-wintering protection. This garden provides nectar, pollen, water, nesting sites, and shelter for various pollinators and garden inhabitants such as frogs, toads, and the occasional snake, along with bathing facilities for numerous birds. Certification has specific requirements too numerous to list here. To learn more, go to www.ento.psu.edu and click on the yellow button labeled, “How to Apply.” That will take you to another yellow button labelled, “Download the Pollinator Friendly Habitat Worksheet.” This tab will provide you with all the information you need to plant and certify your garden. Whether you go for certification or not, this reference provides all the information you need to help pollinators in your area. Start small and work your way to the full list – you don’t need to do it all at once!

Our third theme garden is for another classic author – Jane Austen. While our research did not provide specific plants Jane may have had in her garden, we learned about many plants that were in use during her time period with which we populated our garden. We especially love Geranium Rozanne (Geranium spp. ‘Rozanne’) and Garden Phlox (Phlox paniculata) which provide flowers during most of the growing season. We have also added a bird bath fountain which provides an interesting focal point in the garden, along with the soothing sound of flowing water.

Another interesting garden is a pizza garden. Select herbs you like to add to your homemade pizzas. This garden theme is often planted in a circle to mimic a pizza and divided as if you had cut the garden into slices. This can be planted in a large pot with fewer plants, or a larger circle garden in your yard. Since many herbs have a strong scent or have fine-textured greenery, rabbits and deer usually avoid them. Options might be basil, oregano, summer savory, lovage, or fennel – it’s all personal taste!

While traveling in England, we saw numerous rose gardens. These were comprised of shrub and landscape roses that were low-growing and served as groundcovers. Climbing roses graced trellises and fences. Larger tea roses and floribunda roses provided a nice height contrast to the lower-growing roses. Roses thrive in sunny conditions and take more maintenance than other theme gardens, so if you want more of a “plant it and forget it” garden, roses are not for you.

A local Bible garden is listed as the largest in North America! The Rodef Shalom Biblical Botanical Garden in Shadyside includes plants of the ancient Near East. If this type of garden is of interest to you, tours are permitted.

My grandchildren love fairy gardens. The popularity of this type of garden has really grown with many garden centers offering miniature plants, fairies of all types, bungalows, bridges, small garden implements, and accessories that are solar-powered to illuminate your fairy garden in the evening. These can be constructed in a planter, pot or in a stand-alone section of your garden. You are only limited by your own imagination (or that of your children). Planting in large pots permits you to move the gardens around. Fairy gardens make a great project to work on together as a family!

So, did you say you want to attract wildlife into your yard? If you have trees such as Oak (Quercus spp.), Eastern Redbud (Cercis canadensis), Pine (Pinus spp.) or Hickory (Carya spp.), you have a great start. Selecting plants for your wildlife theme garden such as New Jersey Tea (Ceanothus americanus), goldenrod (Solidago spp.), Black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia hirta), Asters (Aster spp.), and grasses such as Switchgrass (Panicum virgatum) and Little Bluestem (Schizachyrium scoparium) will enhance your effort. These are all examples of “keystone” native plants that provide a boost to local ecology and contribute heavily to wildlife welfare. Keystone plants are native plants critical to the food web and necessary for many wildlife species to complete their life cycle.

Adding some additional plants such as Columbine (Aquilegia spp.), Purple Coneflowers (Echinacea purpurea), Blazing Star (Liatris spicata), Bergamot (Monarda spp.), Blue False Indigo (Baptisia australis), and Stiff Goldenrod (Solidago rigida) will elevate your garden into a songbird garden. I really enjoy watching yellow finches feeding on the seed heads of many of these spent flowers in my fall garden.

My last example is a butterfly theme garden. Most gardeners are aware of how important milkweed is to Monarch butterflies, so adding Butterfly Weed (Asclepias tuberosa), Swamp Milkweed (A. incarnata), and Common Milkweed (A. syriaca) will provide food for the developing Monarch caterpillars. Scarlet Bee Balm (Monarda didyma) and Spotted Bee Balm (M. punctata) are nectar favorites of many butterflies and moths. Many of the same plants listed for the wildlife and songbird gardens will also bring butterflies into your neck of the woods while supplying the food they need for their annual migrations. If you want to see a great example of a butterfly garden, head to Sahli Nature Park in Chippewa Township and check out the Master Gardener’s Demo Garden geared toward exactly this purpose. It’s gorgeous.

Well gang, that about does it for this article. This list of theme gardens is by no means complete – it just scratches the surface. Searching online using keywords for gardens that interest you will surprise you with all you can learn. Speaking of learning, to obtain research-based information on theme gardens or most any garden question that you have, always contact the Beaver County Master Gardener Hotline at beavermg@psu.edu . Happy gardening!

Doug Canan is a Penn State Master Gardener in Beaver County.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Over the Garden Gate: Establishing a theme garden