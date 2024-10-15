Dr. Cynthia Maro: The truth about pet allergies, paw licking, smelly ears and paws

There was a time, a few decades ago when pets who had itchy skin were likely dealing with a flea infestation or an allergic reaction to flea bites.

Allergic reactions to bee stings, pollens and foods existed, but they were not as prevalent as they are today.

Now skin conditions and allergies in pets have become much more common and in many cases, they are affecting pets year round, rather than for a few months or a season. Pet parents spend lots of money on over-the-counter remedies, shampoos, sprays, ear medications, supplements, veterinary diagnostics, injections and prescriptions.

Allergies in pets can show up as itchy, smelly ears, paws and skin. Pets may lick, bite, rub on furniture, floors and the carpets to alleviate the itch. Chronic ear and skin infections with red papules, hives, pustules, hair loss and rashes are just a few of the signs of allergies.

Allergies may also show up as sneezing, reverse sneezing, coughing, eye or nasal discharge.

Food allergies and sensitivities can be tricky to diagnose, because pets may have gas, bloating, diarrhea, poor or ravenous appetites, vomiting or regurgitation. In many cases of food sensitivities, no symptoms of gastrointestinal distress are apparent. Instead, skin conditions, such as yeast overgrowth, foot licking and skin odor are present.

Some factors that have created an increase in allergic pets and the number of items those pets will show sensitivities to:

Chemicals applied in and on foods harm and eliminate the healthy bacteria in the soil, in the meat animals’ intestines and in the intestines of our pets. When the intestinal microbiome (all the microscopic bacteria and yeast that are beneficial to health) becomes altered by chemicals, like herbicides and insecticides, get into the diet, antibiotics, heavy metals, vaccines and other drug therapies, parasites and the medicines that control them, the change in microbiome impacts the whole body. This includes the skin. Inflammation and allergies worsen when the intestinal lining becomes “leaky” and larger molecules get into the blood. The body’s immune system does not recognize the large molecules, so antibodies are created which lead to allergic reactions and nutrient deficiencies. Antibodies in response to normal nutrients and the patient’s own cells cause allergies and autoimmune responses. When drug therapies are chronically used to reduce those reactions, pets can become more likely to develop cancer, drug resistance and dependence on drug therapy for comfort.

Prevention and treatment of ear, skin and paw itchiness begins with looking at gastrointestinal health or GI health. Restoring and maintaining the microbiome are keys to improving overall health.

For all pets, restoration of gut health involves improving the diet and getting back to basics. For some pets, I recommend short-term homemade diets with simple ingredients, rather than processed foods.

Dogs need a variety of whole foods, including fiber-rich foods. When left to choose foods on their own, they often choose more fermented or slightly rotting foods than we feed them. Consider that they ate the scraps and leftovers of their families.

Though meat is a big part of their diets, they are scavenger-omnivores. This means they eat decaying or over-ripe foods like veggies, berries, some meat and lots of bone, when on their own – these foods are high in natural enzymes that support digestion and a diverse microbiome. The entrails (intestines) of little animals, like rabbits, also contain a rich diversity of bacteria grown on the herbivorous diet – small prey animals are the ones that dogs would naturally be eating.

Feeding cats, who are true carnivores, is a little different. They rely on meat, organs and bone, which includes the entire prey-animal, as their primary diet. But, if you watch how cats eat their prey, it varies. Sometimes, they only eat the entrails, other times the brain, and sometimes, the muscle and bone. They choose the parts their body needs most on that day.

The source of meat for cats is also important, because most food-animal muscle meat is too low in taurine for cats to survive. That’s why so many pet foods are supplemented with taurine and other nutrients.

The foods and nutrients that pets consume directly support and continue to create the types of organisms which are either healthy and diverse, or unhealthy and lacking diversity, in the GI microbiome. That microbiome impacts your pet’s behavior/anxiety, and the health of their ears, feet, skin, and mouth (yes, your pet’s bad breath and dental tartar are related to diets low in minerals and poor gut health!)

With chronic allergies, part of the solution includes analyzing GI health and using solutions that include therapeutic ozone in the intestine – this requires special equipment and training, as ozone can be damaging when misapplied. I also provide MBRT therapy, or microbiome replacement therapy to reestablish gut health. MBRT is NOT just a matter of giving yogurt or a probiotic. The treatment involves using fecal organisms from animals that have been fed natural diets for many generations – and it is time-consuming and expensive to create the end product. The results are worth the effort for many pets.

MBRT is administered both rectally and orally in the office and can be performed on both dogs and cats. To support the new gut biome, dietary changes and supplements are prescribed. Over a few months, with continued treatment, many pets with severe allergies, show a marked improvement in chronically stinky feet and skin and in GI health. Though this therapy can be costly, it is safer in the long term than immunosuppressive drugs and monoclonal antibody therapies.

Regardless of the symptoms, be sure to ask your vet for relief for your pet’s allergies, stinky ears and feet, and consider adding whole food ingredients to their diet.

Dr. Cynthia Maro is a veterinarian at the Ellwood Animal Hospital in Ellwood City and the Chippewa Animal Hospital in Chippewa Township. She writes a biweekly column on pet care and health issues. If you have a topic you’d like to have addressed, email ellwoodvet@msn.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Dr. Cynthia Maro: The truth about pet allergies, paw licking, smelly ears and paws