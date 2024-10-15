B.F. Jones Library receives over $250,000 through state grant for building renovations

ALIQUIPPA ― A new wave of federal funding hopes to provide one local community with more reliable access to their library services in the coming years.

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) announced that the B.F. Jones Memorial Library has been awarded $250,975 in grant funding to help bolster access to broadband internet and other essential services in Aliquippa. According to local officials, the grant will be used to invest in renovations and continue the library's various social services to the city.

"The B.F. Jones Library has been serving our community for nearly a century, and its role has only expanded over the years,” said state Rep. Rob Matzie, a PDBDA commissioner. “Today, the library provides a wealth of programs as well as critical connections, from high-speed internet to helping residents find jobs and access social services."

The funding secured in this wave of grants will be used to support the necessary maintenance and upgrades to the building's structural integrity. Some of the specifics mentioned include security upgrades, resealing windows around the building and projects related to roof repairs. According to legislators, these building renovations will ensure visitors' safety and access to library services.

“Libraries serve as a critical public resource in our communities for our residents to access knowledge via the internet, books, tapes, as well as remain connected to others,” said state Sen. Elder Vogel. “I am pleased to see that B.F Jones Memorial Library will benefit from this substantial funding and continue to be a valuable asset in Beaver County.”

The federally backed Multi-Purpose Community Facilities Program funds the grant, which is part of a larger initiative to "support projects that bolster high-speed broadband access for essential services, including work, education, and health monitoring, using community anchor institutions."

By improving access to public institutions offering broadband internet, such as libraries and schools, officials say they hope to provide local communities with the necessary tools to adapt to current and future needs.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: B.F. Jones Library receives over $250,000 through state grant for building renovations