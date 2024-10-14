Open in App
    • Beaver County Times

    Perfect for the spooky season: Center Theater Players presents 'Bat Boy The Musical'

    By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times,

    2 days ago

    ROCHESTER ― Center Theatre Players present “Bat Boy The Musical” Oct. 17-19 at the borough's Sandy Reigel Theater.

    "Bat Boy The Musical" is part dark humor and part horror, which makes it perfect for the Halloween season, said director Sandy Reigel, for whom the theater is named.

    "The show is based loosely on an article that appeared in the 1990s supermarket tabloid The Weekly World News, which told the story of a half-bat/half-boy found in a cave in West Virginia. I first saw the show in 2003 in Pittsburgh. I enjoyed it so much, I put it on my list of shows to someday direct," Reigel said. "I love introducing lesser-known musicals to new audiences."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwxyM_0w5wBtvX00

    Reigel said, "The music has more of a pop-rock flair to it with a few Broadway-sounding songs in the mix. Accompaniment will be provided by live musicians and will include two keyboards, drums, guitar and bass. It is definitely not your typical Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, but I think audiences that enjoy musicals like 'Little Shop of Horrors' or anyone who followed the Bat Boy story in the '90s will become a fan."

    Tickets cost $17 at showclix.com or by calling 724-888-7094.

    Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. The theater is at 350 Adams St., Rochester.

    The cast:

    Victoria Ashley, Wexford area; Kaylan Wetzel, Chippewa Township; Aaron Swoger, Center Township; Michael Goffus, Moon Township; Jeff Hall, Center; Alex Hazen, Beaver Falls; Adrianna Gradisek, Center; Ashley Crook, Monaca; Jonathon Cain, Chester, W.Va.; Mikey Schrum, Center; Mikki Steele, Beaver Falls; Aaron Shanor, Rochester; Joey Karadus, Monaca; Hailey Mitchell, Center; and Lindsay Malloy, Beaver.

    "We have some CTP regulars in the show alongside some very talented performers that are new to Center Theatre," Reigel, of Center Township, said. "It’s a cast of 15 and many of the actors portray multiple characters. Our Bat Boy has to undergo a complete transformation each night. Not only will he transform his physical appearance with fake ears and teeth, he also has the difficult task of creating a complex character that transforms throughout the show. The bat boy starts out as a feral creature found in a cave with no real language skills. As the show goes on, the boy becomes more educated and more sophisticated. If that wasn’t enough, Aaron also has to sing some emotional and incredibly difficult rock songs. I am extremely fortunate to have many great vocalists in the production who have such a passion for musicals and are especially passionate about this show.

    "Although the show does contain a few mature themes and you might see some blood, I highly recommend this musical to anyone who enjoys a quirky, dark and full-of-surprises Halloween thriller."

