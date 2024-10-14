Open in App
    Select the Times' boys and girls high school athletes of the week for Oct. 6-12

    By Ethan Morrison, Beaver County Times,

    2 days ago

    It's time to select the boys and girls high school athletes of the week. Every Monday, the Beaver County Times will post two new polls featuring student-athletes who had strong performances during the past week.

    The Times will pull nominees based on input from our staff and contributors. You can also nominate an athlete via email to timesscores@gmail.com or direct message sports reporter Ethan Morrison on X . Please include details of their achievements for the current week only, including any notable statistics or results. All submissions will be considered but not necessarily selected as a nominee.

    The poll will be live every week from 4 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Friday. The winners of the poll will be announced at the beginning of each week.

    Week of Aug. 25-31 winners

    Boys: Nolan English, South Side Area (Golf)

    Girls: Emma Derringer, Blackhawk (Tennis)

    Week of Sept. 1-7 winners

    Boys: Nick Fessler, Freedom Area (Soccer)

    Girls: Norah Marchionda, Ambridge (Soccer)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZtKs_0w5vmLOX00

    Week of Sept. 8-14 winners

    Boys: Nick Fessler, Freedom Area (Soccer)

    Girls: Grace Bonomo, Blackhawk (Cross Country)

    Week of Sept. 15-21 winners

    Boys: Jordan Delon, Freedom Area (Soccer)

    Girls: Rylie Teapole, Beaver Area (Cross Country)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhKid_0w5vmLOX00

    Week of Sept. 22-28 winners

    Boys: Brody Graham, Blackhawk (Cross Country)

    Girls: Makenna Kaminikar, Quaker Valley (Golf)

    Week of Sept. 30-Oct. 5 winners

    Boys: Zach Orend, Beaver Area (Soccer)

    Girls: Kaylee Coakley, Blackhawk (Soccer)

    This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Select the Times' boys and girls high school athletes of the week for Oct. 6-12

