    • Beaver County Times

    Times' high school football top performances: Week 7

    By Ethan Morrison, Beaver County Times,

    2 days ago

    The Beaver County Times will recognize high school football players across the Beaver Valley for their impressive performances each week. Here are the standout efforts for Week 7.

    Mason Dixon, Central Valley

    Dixon led the offensive charge for the Warriors as he rushed 10 times for 170 yards reaching the end zone once in the team’s 52-20 win over Quaker Valley.

    More: Beaver Valley football Week 7 roundup: The Jug heads back to New Brighton for the first time in seven years

    Steven Rutherford, Central Valley

    Rutherford put together a three-touchdown effort Friday night in the team’s win over Quaker Valley going 5-for-6 throwing for 113 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for one score.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCKgC_0w54Uphb00

    Braddock Ambrose, Central Valley

    Ambrose scored two touchdowns throwing 4-for-7 for 62 yards and a touchdown along with a 1-yard touchdown scamper.

    Marques Council Jr., Aliquippa

    The junior quarterback was 6-for-11 passing throwing for 173 yards and two touchdown scores as the Quips defeated Blackhawk 48-13.

    Chris Smiley, Ellwood City

    The senior quarterback scored the Wolverines game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter while also scoring two total touchdowns. Smiley was 8-for-20 passing for 94 yards in Ellwood City's 13-6 win over Riverside.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfNFG_0w54Uphb00

    Elijah Palmer-McCane, Ellwood City

    McCane rushed 26 times for 148 yards in the team’s win over Riverside.

    Not Satisfied: Ellwood City not letting foot off the gas after best start in 27 years

    Robert Janis, Riverside

    Janis rushed 27 times for 122 yards in the loss to Ellwood City on Friday.

    Qualan Cain, Beaver Area

    Cain rushed 10 times for 74 yards reaching the end zone twice in the team’s 48-10 win over North Catholic.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wg4LE_0w54Uphb00

    Travis Clear, Beaver Area

    Clear was 4-for-10 passing throwing for 90 yards and two touchdown scores while also finding the end zone once on the ground.

    Amari Jackson, Beaver Area

    Jackson scored three total touchdowns with two coming on touchdown receptions as he finished with three receptions for 79 yards.

    AC Corfield, South Side

    Corfield led the rushing attack for the Rams Friday night in the team’s tight 21-19 loss to Neshannock as he rushed 13 times for 133 yards and one touchdown.

    Big 7 Conference: South Side falls to Neshannock after Lancers late touchdown score

    James Armstrong, Hopewell

    Armstrong was 13-for-25 passing for 167 yards and one touchdown while throwing two interceptions. The freshman also rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings 35-25 loss to Freeport.

    Adam Fernandez, Ambridge

    Fernandez led the Bridgers in receiving as he hauled in seven receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 47-13 loss to Montour.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NMNB_0w54Uphb00

    Jayden Salada, New Brighton

    The senior quarterback went 7-for-8 passing throwing for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 34-22 win over Beaver Falls.

    Za’Saun McElvy, Beaver Falls

    McElvy rushed 23 times for 101 yards and a touchdown score in the Tiger's loss to New Brighton.

    Garrett Drutarosky, Freedom Area

    Drutarosky rushed seven times for 78 yards and two touchdowns as Freedom Area fell to Union 36-23.

    M.J. Stuckley, Cornell

    Stuckley was 6-for-10 through the air throwing for 131 yards and two touchdown scores in the team’s 40-22 win over Rochester.

    Khylil Johnson, Cornell

    Johnson finished the night with three total touchdowns hauling in four receptions for 120 yards while also throwing for a 65-yard touchdown connection with Mikey Keys in the win over Rochester.

    This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Times' high school football top performances: Week 7

