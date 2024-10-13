Times' high school football top performances: Week 7

The Beaver County Times will recognize high school football players across the Beaver Valley for their impressive performances each week. Here are the standout efforts for Week 7.

Mason Dixon, Central Valley

Dixon led the offensive charge for the Warriors as he rushed 10 times for 170 yards reaching the end zone once in the team’s 52-20 win over Quaker Valley.

Steven Rutherford, Central Valley

Rutherford put together a three-touchdown effort Friday night in the team’s win over Quaker Valley going 5-for-6 throwing for 113 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for one score.

Braddock Ambrose, Central Valley

Ambrose scored two touchdowns throwing 4-for-7 for 62 yards and a touchdown along with a 1-yard touchdown scamper.

Marques Council Jr., Aliquippa

The junior quarterback was 6-for-11 passing throwing for 173 yards and two touchdown scores as the Quips defeated Blackhawk 48-13.

Chris Smiley, Ellwood City

The senior quarterback scored the Wolverines game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter while also scoring two total touchdowns. Smiley was 8-for-20 passing for 94 yards in Ellwood City's 13-6 win over Riverside.

Elijah Palmer-McCane, Ellwood City

McCane rushed 26 times for 148 yards in the team’s win over Riverside.

Robert Janis, Riverside

Janis rushed 27 times for 122 yards in the loss to Ellwood City on Friday.

Qualan Cain, Beaver Area

Cain rushed 10 times for 74 yards reaching the end zone twice in the team’s 48-10 win over North Catholic.

Travis Clear, Beaver Area

Clear was 4-for-10 passing throwing for 90 yards and two touchdown scores while also finding the end zone once on the ground.

Amari Jackson, Beaver Area

Jackson scored three total touchdowns with two coming on touchdown receptions as he finished with three receptions for 79 yards.

AC Corfield, South Side

Corfield led the rushing attack for the Rams Friday night in the team’s tight 21-19 loss to Neshannock as he rushed 13 times for 133 yards and one touchdown.

James Armstrong, Hopewell

Armstrong was 13-for-25 passing for 167 yards and one touchdown while throwing two interceptions. The freshman also rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings 35-25 loss to Freeport.

Adam Fernandez, Ambridge

Fernandez led the Bridgers in receiving as he hauled in seven receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 47-13 loss to Montour.

Jayden Salada, New Brighton

The senior quarterback went 7-for-8 passing throwing for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 34-22 win over Beaver Falls.

Za’Saun McElvy, Beaver Falls

McElvy rushed 23 times for 101 yards and a touchdown score in the Tiger's loss to New Brighton.

Garrett Drutarosky, Freedom Area

Drutarosky rushed seven times for 78 yards and two touchdowns as Freedom Area fell to Union 36-23.

M.J. Stuckley, Cornell

Stuckley was 6-for-10 through the air throwing for 131 yards and two touchdown scores in the team’s 40-22 win over Rochester.

Khylil Johnson, Cornell

Johnson finished the night with three total touchdowns hauling in four receptions for 120 yards while also throwing for a 65-yard touchdown connection with Mikey Keys in the win over Rochester.

