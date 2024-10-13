Open in App
    • Beaver County Times

    Select the Times' high school football player of the week for Week 7

    By Ethan Morrison, Beaver County Times,

    2 days ago

    Every Sunday, the Beaver County Times will post a poll of local high school football players who had strong performances during the last week.

    The Times will pull nominees based on input from our staff and contributors. You can also nominate an athlete via email to timesscores@gmail.com or direct message sports reporter Ethan Morrison on X . Please include details of their achievements for that week only, including any notable statistics or results. All submissions will be considered but not necessarily selected as a nominee.

    The poll will be live every week from 4 a.m., Sunday at until 10 a.m. Friday. The winner will be announced the following Sunday with the release of a new poll.

    Top Performers: Times' high school football top performances: Week 7

    Week 0: Slayton Williams, South Side Area [10 carries, 82 yards, one touchdown; two sacks]

    Week 1: Heath Lewis, New Brighton [22 carries, 115 yards, one touchdown]

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u32Pd_0w54TSdD00

    Week 2: Amari Jackson, Beaver Area [10 receptions, 105 yards, one touchdown]

    Week 3: Braddock Ambrose, Central Valley [13-of-15 passing, 224 yards, five touchdowns]

    Week 4: Mateja Pavlovich, South Side Area [19 att, 137 yds, 2 TD]

    Week 5: Rocco Marcantonio, Hopewell [WPIAL record tying 55-yard FG]

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxEmW_0w54TSdD00

    Week 6: Stephen Knallay, Blackhawk [10-19, 192 yds, 4 TD]

    This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Select the Times' high school football player of the week for Week 7

