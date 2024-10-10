Open in App
    • Beaver County Times

    Election 2024: Robert Matzie answers questions about race to represent PA-16 in Harrisburg

    By Garret Roberts, Beaver County Times,

    2 days ago

    While all eyes will be on the national races on Nov. 5, it's important to remember that votes on the ballot in Pennsylvania will also affect our neighborhoods.

    One of the down-ballot races gaining traction in Beaver County is the race for Pennsylvania's 16th Legislative District, which represents communities in the southern part of the region. While the seat has remained a foothold for local Democrats for over a decade, the recent shift to a majority Republican registration in Beaver County has the party hopeful that they may be able to shift this seat during the upcoming election.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7H3t_0w1P16ob00

    The seat is currently held by Democratic candidate Robert Matzie, who has represented Beaver County in Harrisburg since 2009. His opponent is newcomer Michael Perich, who describes himself in campaign materials as a volunteer firefighter and former member of "his local school board," but his campaign website does not clarify which school board that was.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CzDt_0w1P16ob00

    Both candidate's campaign emails were sent the voting questionnaire, but The Times did not receive a response to several emails that were sent to Perich's campaign email. This is not the first time USA Today Network reporters have been unable to reach the campaign for comment, as reporters from The Erie Times did not recieve a response from the Perich campaign for a story earlier this year about Republican efforts in Pennsylvania to flip seats in their favor this election.

    Only Matzie responded to the questions in this voter survey, so his responses are listed below. The responses have been lightly edited for grammar, punctuation and style.

    Q: What makes you the most qualified to serve Beaver County in the General Assembly? What motivates you to run for this office?

    Matzie: My 16 years of experience. This is not a simple job. To be an effective legislator, you must be familiar with many state agencies and programs to represent your constituents effectively. There's no "guide to being a legislator." The expertise only comes from having done it.  To continue to serve my communities and the desire to make sure that Beaver County gets its fair share and more.

    Q: If elected, what changes in Pennsylvania would benefit Beaver County voters? What is some legislation you would like to see in Pennsylvania?

    Matzie: Laws to address affordable housing. Laws to provide tax credits to encourage the development of abandoned mills and brownfields. Continued increases in state funding of public education to help with property taxes. And continued investments in job and skills training to develop our workforce. A prohibition on junk fees, an increase in the minimum wage, legislation to continue our work in lowering prescription costs – especially for seniors and enactment of my rail safety legislation.

    Q: Beaver County and most of western Pennsylvania have been seeing a decline in population and school enrollments in recent years. How can state lawmakers entice young families to move to the region?

    Matzie: Better jobs, better schools, safer communities – easy to say, harder to do. We can work to ensure we have a tax and incentive structure to attract those jobs. We can continue to make record investments in education to improve our schools. We can also ensure our communities have the resources to assist police and fire in their efforts.

    Q: How do you plan on supporting businesses and economic growth in your district?

    Matzie: As above, work to identify opportunities for manufacturing and energy development. Continue to support our local businesses and developers when state programs are available. And make sure that our community college is set up to train the workers who will staff those opportunities.

    Q: What are some ways that you would focus on improving public education for local families?

    Matzie: Keep the money coming. Lack of adequate funding is the single greatest barrier to improving education. I am proud of supporting every education increase in every budget I've voted on. But we must also be smart about those investments to ensure that our students who don't choose to attend a post-secondary institution have the skills to thrive in other areas. Most importantly, we must ensure that public dollars stay with public schools.

    This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Election 2024: Robert Matzie answers questions about race to represent PA-16 in Harrisburg

