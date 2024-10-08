SEWICKLEY ― "Waltz," a feature-length horror film from Beaver County-based Grimm Sleeper Productions, will screen Oct. 17 as part of the Emerging Filmmakers Showcase at the Lindsay Theater in Sewickley.

"Almost the entire film was shot in Beaver County," director Joshua Maley said.

Freddy's Haunts, the Independence Township haunted house, was a primary filming site, "but we were also at The Fallout Shelter and Ricky Dee's (the outdoor cafe area of Sheffield Lanes) in Aliquippa, plus a private residence in Aliquippa and a second one in Monaca," Maley said. "We had some office scenes filmed closer to Pittsburgh, otherwise it was all Beaver County.

Maley gives this plot synopsis: "Desperate after losing her job, Alice earns money through an erotically charged social media site. But when an avid fan takes things too far, Alice finds herself in a fight for her life. Deep within her tormentor's lair, both victim and monster will be confronted with the truth of who they really are, and how far each of them will go in this murderous dance."

Grimm Sleeper Productions is based in Center Township. More Gore Effects of South Heights provided the special effects and gore for the film.

Aliquippa native Maley plans to screen "Waltz" Oct. 24 at Freddy's Haunts, where the climactic scene was filmed. In October 2021, before post-production began, "Waltz" cast members and crew did a meet-and-greet with Freddy's visitors.

The Lindsay screening of "Waltz" will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. Ticket information and details on other selections for Lindsay's Emerging Filmmakers showcase are at thelindsaytheater.org.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Beaver County-made horror film to screen at the Lindsay Theater