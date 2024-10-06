Every Sunday, the Beaver County Times will post a poll of local high school football players who had strong performances during the last week.

The Times will pull nominees based on input from our staff and contributors. You can also nominate an athlete via email to timesscores@gmail.com. Please include details of their achievements for that week only, including any notable statistics or results. All email submissions will be considered but not necessarily selected as a nominee.

The poll will be live every week from 4 a.m., Sunday at until 10 a.m. Friday. The winner will be announced the following Sunday with the release of a new poll.

Week 0: Slayton Williams, South Side Area [10 carries, 82 yards, one touchdown; two Sacks]

Week 1: Heath Lewis, New Brighton [22 carries, 115 yards, one touchdown]

Week 2: Amari Jackson, Beaver Area [10 receptions, 105 yards, one touchdown]

Week 3: Braddock Ambrose, Central Valley [13-of-15 passing, 224 yards, five touchdowns]

Week 4: Mateja Pavlovich, South Side Area [19 att 137 yds 2 TD]

Week 5: Rocco Marcantonio, Hopewell [WPIAL record tying 55-yard FG]

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Select the Times' high school football player of the week for Week 6