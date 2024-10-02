Rochester's R-ACT Productions presents 'The Revolutionists,' a bold, female-powered comedy

ROCHESTER ― R-ACT Theatre Productions presents this month "The Revolutionists" by Lauren Gunderson, a comedy-drama following four strong women during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.

The play will be staged Oct. 11-13 and 18-19 at the Segriff Stage, 134 Brighton Ave., Rochester. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m., except for the Oct. 13 matinee performance at 2 p.m.

"The Revolutionists" centers on three real-life women of the French Revolution: playwright Olympe de Gouges, played by Rhonny Dam (New Castle), assassin Charlotte Corday, played by Sarah Baker (Bloomfield), and Queen Marie Antoinette, played by Jenn Rian (Beaver Falls). The fourth character, Marianne Angelle, is an amalgamation of the many heroic Black women involved in the Haitian Revolution, as well as a symbolic embodiment of "La Marianne," the French personification of freedom.

Myriah Cross of Pittsburgh, who portrays Marianne, describes her character as a brave, strong woman who never gives up and always speaks her mind.

“She may seem tough on the outside, but on the inside, she has a warm heart and cares deeply about her friends and family," Cross said.

Together, these four women face the challenge of shaping their legacies amid the chaos and violence of revolutionary Paris.

While Dam, Cross, and Baker make their R-ACT debut in this production, it marks Rian’s 16th show with the company. She said, “It’s been exciting to see everyone come together to work on this production. It can sometimes be tough to get the volunteers we need, but everyone we approached about this production was eager to help. Many of those involved, both on and off stage, are working with R-ACT for the first time.”

Newcomer Baker appreciates the supportive environment, stating in a press release, “R-ACT has been very welcoming. The people here are very kind, and I could not be happier that this is the first community theater that I have worked with.”

Pittsburgh director Brooke Echnat, also new to R-ACT, emphasized the timeliness of this production,

"The Revolutionists" is a play about fighting for justice, equality, standing strong in your beliefs and sisterhood," Echnat said. "The play is set in Revolutionary France, yet the problems and injustices that plagued the women of this time period still strongly exist in our world today. It makes us question how far we have come. This story reminds us that there is much more work to be done, it fuels us to keep fighting and shows us that we are stronger and our voices are louder when we stand together.”

Dam agreed, adding, “It’s astounding that we as women are still dealing with some of the same issues today, as experienced in this play.”

"The Revolutionists" is described as a “girl-powered comedy” by Dramatists Play Service, and that spirit is reflected in this production’s largely female-led team. Women are taking on almost every role, from stage management to sound design, scenic artistry, photography and costumes.

Echnat expressed her pride in working with the all-female cast and crew, saying, “The entire team working on this show is so passionate about this story and its messages. I hope our audiences will be able to see and feel that passion when they come to see the show."

The Segriff Stage, an intimate 50-seat black box theater, will use a minimalist production for this show.

Rian said, “The story is about these four women, their relationships with each other, and their relationship to the revolution. It doesn’t need elaborate sets."

A guillotine on a platform looms over Olympe’s study, which is dressed simply with an 18th-century-styled settee, a desk, and books and papers scattered about. A mural on the back wall reads "Vive la Révolution.”

"The Revolutionists" is more than just a history lesson – it's a fiercely funny and unexpectedly poignant exploration of revolution, friendship, and the power of women’s voices. With witty dialogue and sharp humor, the play pulls the audience in before delivering moments of real emotional weight, Echnat and Dam said.

“Oh, and it’s funny," Dam said. "You're definitely going to want to see this one.”

Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased online only, at ractproductions.showclix.com . No ticket sales will be done at the door. More information is available at ractproductions.com or via email at ractproductions@gmail.com .

Based in Rochester, R-ACT recently won Best Theater Production in Pittsburgh City Paper's 2024 Best of PGH Reader's Poll for its March production of "So, There’s a Leprechaun Now?"

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Rochester's R-ACT Productions presents 'The Revolutionists,' a bold, female-powered comedy